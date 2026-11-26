According to numerology, every Mulank is ruled by a planet, and each planet has its own colour and crystal. Keeping the crystal linked to your birth number is believed to strengthen the good qualities of that number. Many people pick a crystal simply because they like its colour.

In numerology, the choice starts with your date of birth. 'A crystal is like a small reminder you carry with you,' says Numerologist, Astrologer and Vastu Expert Akanshha Joshii. Here is a complete guide that can tell you which crystal suits you based on your Mulank.

Add the digits of the day you were born until you get a single number. Suppose you were born on the 28th of any month: 2 + 8 = 10, and 1 + 0 = 1. So your Mulank is 1. If you were born on a single-digit date, like the 6th, that digit is your Mulank.

Individuals born on the 1st, 10th, 19th or 28th of any month have Mulank 1 and are ruled by the Sun, the planet of confidence. Citrine's yellow-gold colour matches the Sun.

According to Akanshha Joshii, choosing a crystal based on Mulank can help connect with the planetary energies.

Crystal: Citrine. Second Choice: Sunstone.

Numerology Tip: Wear it as a ring or bracelet. Start on a Sunday, the Sun's day.

Mulank 2: Moonstone For The Moon

Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th or 29th are ruled by the Moon, which governs feelings. Moonstone's milky shine mirrors the Moon and is believed to bring emotional balance.

Crystal: Moonstone. Second Choice: Clear quartz.

Numerology Tip: Wear it as a pendant. Monday, the Moon's day, is the usual day to start.

Mulank 3: Yellow Aventurine For Jupiter

Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st or 30th are ruled by Jupiter, the planet of wisdom. Yellow is Jupiter's colour.

Crystal: Yellow aventurine. Second Choice: Citrine.

Numerology Tip: Keep it on your study table. Start on a Thursday, Jupiter's day.

Mulank 4: Smoky Quartz For Rahu

Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd or 31st are ruled by Rahu, which brings sudden changes. Darker stones like smoky quartz are considered grounding.

Crystal: Smoky quartz. Second Choice: Black tourmaline.

Numerology Tip: Carry a small stone in your pocket. Saturday is the usual day to start.

Mulank 5: Green Aventurine For Mercury

Those born on the 5th, 14th or 23rd are ruled by Mercury, which rules speech and business sense. Green is Mercury's colour.

Crystal: Green aventurine. Second Choice: Jade.

Numerology Tip: Keep it near your laptop. Start on a Wednesday, Mercury's day. Mulank

Mulank 6: Rose Quartz For Venus

Those born on the 6th, 15th or 24th are ruled by Venus, which governs love and beauty. Rose quartz is associated with harmony in relationships.

Crystal: Rose quartz. Second Choice: Opalite.

Numerology Tip: Place it in your bedroom. Start on a Friday, Venus's day.

Mulank 7: Amethyst For Ketu

Those born on the 7th, 16th or 25th are ruled by Ketu, which is linked with spirituality. Purple amethyst has long been tied to meditation.

Crystal: Amethyst. Second Choice: Labradorite.

Numerology Tip: Keep it beside you during prayer. Monday is the usual day to start.

Mulank 8: Black Obsidian For Saturn

Those born on the 8th, 17th or 26th are ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline. Dark colours belong to Saturn, and obsidian is seen as a protective stone.

Crystal: Black obsidian. Second Choice: Lapis lazuli.

Numerology Tip: Keep it on your work desk. Start on a Saturday, Saturn's day.

Mulank 9: Red Jasper For Mars

Those born on the 9th, 18th or 27th are ruled by Mars, which brings courage. Red is the colour of Mars.

Crystal: Red jasper. Second Choice: Carnelian.

Numerology Tip: Wear it as a bracelet. Start on a Tuesday, Mars's day.

ALSO READ: Mulank 1 To 9: Know Your Lucky Colour And Unlucky Colour According To Numerology

A crystal is like a small reminder you carry with you (Image: Pexels)

Mulank, Planet And Crystal At A Glance

Mulank Ruling Planet Birth Dates Crystal Day To Start 1 Sun (Surya) 1, 10, 19, 28 Citrine Sunday 2 Moon (Chandra) 2, 11, 20, 29 Moonstone Monday 3 Jupiter (Guru) 3, 12, 21, 30 Yellow aventurine Thursday 4 Rahu 4, 13, 22, 31 Smoky quartz Saturday 5 Mercury (Budh) 5, 14, 23 Green aventurine Wednesday 6 Venus (Shukra) 6, 15, 24 Rose quartz Friday 7 Ketu 7, 16, 25 Amethyst Monday 8 Saturn (Shani) 8, 17, 26 Black obsidian Saturday 9 Mars (Mangal) 9, 18, 27 Red jasper Tuesday

How To Take Care Of Your Crystal?

Wipe it with a soft cloth, or rinse it quickly in plain water and dry it. Keep amethyst, rose quartz, citrine and smoky quartz out of strong sunlight, as their colour can fade. Akanshha Joshii also suggests handling crystals carefully and keeping them clean to maintain their appearance.

ALSO READ: From Mulank 1 To 9: Know The Best Career Options For Your Birth Number According To Numerology