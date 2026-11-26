11 Mukhi Rudraksha is one of the most powerful beads associated with Lord Hanuman and the Ekadash Rudras (eleven forms of Lord Shiva). Wearing this Rudraksha is believed to remove negative energy, improve concentration and give inner strength to fight any difficulty.

Whether you are a student preparing for exams, a professional handling work pressure or a spiritual seeker looking for clarity and focus, wearing this rudraksha can help you achieve your goal. Let's understand what 11 Mukhi Rudraksha is, its significance and the benefits of wearing it. What Is 11 Mukhi Rudraksha And Which Deity Is Associated With It? The 11 Mukhi Rudraksha is a natural sacred bead with eleven distinct lines running from top to bottom. This bead originates from the Elaeocarpus ganitrus tree, primarily found in Nepal and Indonesia.

According to Padma Purana and Shiv Purana, 11 mukhi Rudraksha is associated with Lord Hanuman. Thus, wearing it brings courage, strength, discipline, and devotion. 11 Mukhi is also called the Ekadash because the bead also symbolises the eleven Rudras, powerful forms of Lord Shiva associated with protection, transformation, and inner strength. Together, these energies make the 11 Mukhi Rudraksha a symbol of courage, resilience, and action. The 11 Mukhi Rudraksha is a natural sacred bead(Image: Instagram/saigemsmumbai) Benefits Of Wearing 11 Mukhi Rudraksha Here are some spiritual and health benefits of wearing 11 Mukhi Rudraksha: 1. Wearing this rudraksha instils courage and helps build confidence in the wearer.

2. 11 Mukhi Rudraksha also improves concentration and productivity by providing clarity of thought.

3. Helps to reduce anxiety, stress and build emotional strength.

4. Protects against negative energy

5. Helps maintain normal blood pressure and also helps circulation.

6. This Rudraksha removes the malefic effects of planetary positions, particularly those of Saturn, providing relief during challenging astrological periods.

ALSO READ: 8 Mukhi Rudraksha For Rahu: Benefits, Meaning And How It Calms Rahu Dasha How To Wear 11 Mukhi Rudraksha? For maximum spiritual benefit, it is important to wear it correctly: 1. Before wearing the Rudraksha, cleanse it properly using clean water or milk for purification.

2. After purifying the Rudraksha, energise the Rudraksha by chanting the associated mantra, 'Om Hreem Hum Namah,' 108 times.

3. Wear it on Monday or Tuesday facing the East in a silk or wool thread around the neck or as a bracelet.

Rules To Follow When Wearing 11 Mukhi Rudraksha When wearing 11 Mukhi Rudraksha, there are certain things a wearer should keep in mind: 1. Do not share your Rudraksha with anyone.

2. Cleanse it every one to three months with lukewarm water to remove negative energy and energise it.

3. Remove the rudraksha when visiting the cremation ground or during intimacy.

4. Remove the bead before taking a bath to prevent it from getting exposed to chemicals.

Do not share your Rudraksha with anyone (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Struggling With Fear And Anxiety? Know The Spiritual Significance Of 10 Mukhi Rudraksha So, these are a few things one should keep in mind while wearing the 11 Mukhi Rudraksha. FAQs 1. What are the main benefits of wearing an 11 Mukhi Rudraksha? It is traditionally worn for courage, fearlessness, self-confidence, inner strength and protection. 2. What is the beej mantra for 11 Mukhi Rudraksha? Om Hreem Hum Namah should be chanted while wearing 11 Mukhi Rudraksha. 3. Who should wear 11 Mukhi Rudraksha? It is especially beneficial for students, professionals, entrepreneurs, leaders, public speakers, and individuals seeking greater confidence and focus.