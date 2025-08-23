Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli LIVE Streaming, Saudi Super Cup 2025 Final Preview: Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be in action and will be aiming to lift his first official trophy with Al Nassr when they take on Al Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup 2025 final at the Hong Kong Stadium on Saturday.

Despite undergoing an incredible goal-scoring run over the past few months while playing for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo is yet to win an official trophy with the Saudi club since joining them ahead of the 2023 season. The legendary footballer is also just one goal away from scoring 100 goals for Al Nassr.

The Portuguese superstar did lift the Arab Club Champions Cup with Al Nassr in 2023, but it was an unofficial tournament. Al-Nassr will be heading into the match on the back of a 2-1 win against Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad in the semi-finals. Ronaldo played an impressive role in that game as he came up with an assist for Joao Felix's winning goal. Jorge Jesus-coached Al Nassr will be without the services of Sadio Mane in the title decider as the star forward got a red card in the semifinal match.

Ronaldo and Co. will have their work cut out for them in Saturday's final. Al Ahli are the AFC Champions League holders and are captained by former Manchester City ace Riyad Mahrez. Talking about the competition, the Saudi Super Cup, introduced in 2013, is in its 12th edition. Al Nassr are two-time champions (2019, 2020) while Al Ahli won the title only once, way back in 2016.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup 2025 final be played? The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Super Cup 2025 final will kick off at kick off at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Where to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Super Cup 2025 final LIVE in India? The Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Super Cup 2025 final will be streamed on the DAZN platform. It will also be streamed on the SportyTV platform and its YouTube channel. The match will not be televised in India.