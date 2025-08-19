Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Streaming: Al-Nassr are up against Al-Ittihad in the 2025 Saudi Super Cup semifinal fixture. It is going to be an interesting contest between the two clubs. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side was off to a remarkable start as star striker Sadio Mane found the back of the net in just the 10th minute to put Al-Nassr 1-0 ahead in the all-important fixture. Al-Ittihad didn't take long to bounce back as they made it 1-1 in the 16th minute through Steven Bergwijn's goal.

Al-Nassr were down to 10 men a few minutes later as Mane was sent off with a red card for a horrible foul on the Al-Ittihad goalkeeper. At the end of the first half, Al-Nassr attempted 10 shots, but just two were on target, whereas Al-Ittihad kept the ball more with 87% pass accuracy.

Since the tournament became a four-team affair, Al Hilal has won it twice, while Ittihad clinched the title in 2022. Nassr, in the history of the competition, has lifted the Cup twice. Ronaldo started in the playing XI, whereas new signings Inigo Martinez, Kingsley Coman, and Joao Felix also made it to the lineup for the first big challenge with the Saudi-based club.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Super Cup 2025 semifinal be played? The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Super Cup 2025 semifinal will kick off at 8 pm local time on Tuesday, August 19 (5:30 pm IST on Tuesday) at the Hong Kong Stadium.



Where to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Saudi Super Cup 2025 semifinal LIVE in India? The Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Saudi Super Cup 2025 semifinal will be streamed on the DAZN platform. It will also be streamed on the SportyTV platform and its YouTube channel. The match will not be televised in India.