FC Barcelona are gearing up for what can be their first glory of the 2026-27 season. Hansi Flick’s side take on Al Ahly SC in the Joan Gamper Trophy 2026 later tonight, with the fixture set to be a special occasion for the Catalan giants.

The match will be Barcelona's first home game of the 2026/27 campaign and the first Joan Gamper Trophy to be played at the reopened Spotify Camp Nou. It will also give the club's new arrivals the opportunity to make their first appearance in front of the home supporters. The clash has added historical significance as Al Ahly become the first African club to feature in the prestigious pre-season fixture. ALSO READ: 'Created Doubts For Me...': Jose Mourinho Reveals Why Rodri's Real Madrid Transfer Failed How Is The Joan Gamper Trophy Opponent Decided? Unlike a conventional competitive tournament, the Joan Gamper Trophy does not have a qualification process. Since 1996, the event has been played as a single match between Barcelona and an invited opponent.

Barcelona select an international club as their opponent for the annual pre-season showpiece, with the fixture also serving as the traditional presentation of the squad to the supporters. The choice can be influenced by sporting, commercial and symbolic considerations, with clubs from different countries and continents having featured over the years. For 2026, Barcelona opted for Egyptian giants Al Ahly, one of the most decorated clubs in African football. Barcelona vs Al Ahly Preview Barcelona head into the contest after a positive 5-2 victory over Basel in their latest pre-season outing. The match provided encouraging signs for Flick, with Lamine Yamal, Karim Adeyemi and Jesse Bisiwu among the scorers.

The Gamper will be another opportunity for Flick to assess his squad before the start of La Liga. The German manager is also expected to give minutes to several new arrivals and young players as Barcelona look to build momentum before their competitive campaign begins.

For Al Ahly, the fixture represents a major opportunity to test themselves against one of Europe's biggest clubs. The Egyptian giants have plenty of experience in continental football and will be looking to make their historic Gamper debut memorable. Barcelona will enter the game as favourites, but the primary objective for Flick will be to ensure that his squad gets another competitive workout while also entertaining the home crowd. Barcelona vs Al Ahly Live Streaming Details Match: Barcelona vs Al Ahly

Competition: Joan Gamper Trophy 2026

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona

Kick-off: 8:00 PM CEST / 11:30 PM IST Barcelona have confirmed that the Joan Gamper Trophy match and the official squad presentation will be broadcast live on Barça Play and the FC Barcelona Premium YouTube channel. Indian viewers should check the availability of the official FC Barcelona broadcast on YouTube/Barça Play before kick-off, as streaming access can vary by territory. ALSO READ: 'Playing for Barcelona...': Rodri Gives First Reaction After Arriving in Barcelona for Medical Barcelona vs Al Ahly Predicted Lineups Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs Al Ahly (4-2-3-1): García; Koundé, Christensen, Martín, Balde; Bernal, Espart; Yamal, López, Gordon; Raphinha. Al Ahly Predicted Lineup vs Barcelona (4-3-3): El Shenawy; Hany, Ibrahim, Marei, Fouad; Kouka, Ashour, Ateya; Zizo, El Shahat, Bakrar.