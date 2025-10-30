Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Final: Dabang Delhi KC's consistency has led them to reach their way into the Final of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, as they have emerged as one of the most consistent and dominant teams of the season. The Season 8 champions are now eyeing their second PKL title as they face Puneri Paltan.

The capital-based franchise sensationally began Season 12, registering a six-match winning streak that immediately positioned them as title contenders. Their dream start was briefly halted by a narrow defeat to the Patna Pirates (33-30), but the setback only reignited their fighting spirit. The team bounced back emphatically, stringing together five consecutive victories to become the first team to qualify for the PKL Season 12 Playoffs. In the much-anticipated Qualifier 1 clash, Dabang Delhi K.C. faced table-toppers Puneri Paltan in what turned out to be a classic encounter. The match ended in a thrilling tie, marking the third consecutive draw between the two sides this season. The contest was eventually decided in a tie-breaker, where Dabang Delhi KC held their nerve to clinch a 6-4 victory, becoming the first team to book their spot in the PKL Season 12 Final.

Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan, PKL Final 2025 LIVE Streaming:

When is the Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan, PKL Final 2025, scheduled to take place?

The Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan, PKL Final 2025, is scheduled to take place on October 31 (Friday).

Where will the Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan, PKL Final 2025, take place?

The Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi will host the PKL final between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan.

When will the Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan, PKL Final 2025, start?

The Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan, PKL Final 2025 match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where to watch Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan, PKL Final 2025 match in India?

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will take place on the JioHotstar app and website.

We Have To Give 100 Per Cent: Joginder Narwal

Dabang Delhi KC’s Head Coach Joginder Narwal expressed confidence in his side’s all-round performance, “This team has shown remarkable consistency and character throughout the season. Every player has stepped up when needed and we are fully focused on bringing the trophy back to Delhi. Puneri Paltan has been a top competitor for us. All our matches have ended in a tie breaker. We have to give our 100% against them.”