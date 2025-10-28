Clutch Chess Champions Showdown: The spotlight shone bright on two rivals, World Chess Champion D Gukesh and Hikaru Nakamura, in the rapid format at the Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2025, after the American Grandmaster was criticised worldwide for his controversial act of throwing Gukesh's king into the crowd.

During the Checkmate: USA vs India exhibition event, Nakamura defeated Gukesh and in absolute exuberance, he threw Gukesh's king piece into the crowd, and celebrated in his face. This act quickly generated widespread criticism and caused immense social media uproar.

Watch the video here: Instead of taking revenge for Nakamura's previous act, Gukesh won the hearts with his kind gesture as he rearranged the chessboard immediately after the match, a respectful and sportsmanly act which speaks volumes about the young player's values. Check out the final moments of Gukesh beating Hikaru Nakamura with the Black pieces at Champions Showdown! pic.twitter.com/RqgW6WtCZ9 — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) October 27, 2025 Nakamura's Controversial King-Throwing Act American Grandmaster's act of throwing a 19-year-old young Gukesh's king sparked widespread criticism. Hikaru Nakamura later explained his gesture, defending it as "purely for entertainment purposes"

Earlier, Vladimir Kramnik, a former world champion, didn't dice his words while blaming Hikaru Nakamura of "vulgarity." “This is not just vulgarity, but already a diagnosis of the degradation of modern chess,” Kramnik had posted on X.