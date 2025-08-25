Daniil Medvedev vs Benjamin Bonzi: World number 13 Tennis player Daniil Medvedev was left frustrated during his US Open clash with Benjamin Bonzi on Sunday night after a photographer entered the court, which riled up the crowd as it followed it up with 'boos' echoing around the stadium on Monday. The disruption caused by the photographer lasted for a 'painful' six minutes as Bonzi kept waiting before his crucial match point.

It all happened during the third set, with Bonzi leading the third one marginally by 5-4 after winning the first two sets. What made Medvedev angry? After missing out on his initial serve, a photographer stepped out on the side-court, which caused a delay. Greg Allensworth, who was the on-court umpire, immediately intervened, asking the photographer to leave the court. Medvedev, who was getting frustrated by the proceedings, completely lost his cool after Bonzi got awarded another first serve due to delay.

Full video of the Medvedev-Bonzi-umpire-photographer drama that COMPLETELY changed the match.



Gotta feel for… Benjamin. Had to stand for 6 minutes before serving on match point while the stadium turned into a circus. A mess. pic.twitter.com/wkEz3B4K6B — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 25, 2025 The US Open champion of the 2021 edition asked for louder 'boos' from the crowd, creating a mess at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The ruckus created due to the incident dented Bonzi's confidence as he made a double-fault, which helped Medvedev reclaim the game.