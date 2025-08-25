- By Vishal Pushkar
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 11:24 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Daniil Medvedev vs Benjamin Bonzi: World number 13 Tennis player Daniil Medvedev was left frustrated during his US Open clash with Benjamin Bonzi on Sunday night after a photographer entered the court, which riled up the crowd as it followed it up with 'boos' echoing around the stadium on Monday. The disruption caused by the photographer lasted for a 'painful' six minutes as Bonzi kept waiting before his crucial match point.
It all happened during the third set, with Bonzi leading the third one marginally by 5-4 after winning the first two sets.
What made Medvedev angry?
After missing out on his initial serve, a photographer stepped out on the side-court, which caused a delay. Greg Allensworth, who was the on-court umpire, immediately intervened, asking the photographer to leave the court. Medvedev, who was getting frustrated by the proceedings, completely lost his cool after Bonzi got awarded another first serve due to delay.
“He wants to go home, guys. He doesn’t like to be here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour,” Medvedev shouted into the microphones. Check out the video here:
Full video of the Medvedev-Bonzi-umpire-photographer drama that COMPLETELY changed the match.— José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 25, 2025
Gotta feel for… Benjamin. Had to stand for 6 minutes before serving on match point while the stadium turned into a circus. A mess. pic.twitter.com/wkEz3B4K6B
The US Open champion of the 2021 edition asked for louder 'boos' from the crowd, creating a mess at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.
The ruckus created due to the incident dented Bonzi's confidence as he made a double-fault, which helped Medvedev reclaim the game.
Medvedev's Knocked Out Of US Open
The Russian gave his everything but got crashed out of the opening round in a marathon match which lasted five sets (6-3 7-5 6-7(5) 0-6 6-4) defeat by Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.
The clash was not without drama as it saw a six-minute delay after a photographer prematurely entered the court during a match point, sparking Medvedev's fury and igniting crowd chaos.
"I may have got some new fans but also some new non-fans. The energy was wild. Thanks for all the ones who were booing. Thanks for the energy in the fifth," Bonzi said after knocking out the Russian 13th seed.
Inputs from Agencies