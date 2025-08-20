Durand Cup: East Bengal's Durand Cup title dream, boosted by their thrilling Kolkata Derby victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giants in the quarterfinals, were dashed by debutants Diamond Harbour FC, who pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset in the semifinals on Wednesday.

The defeat was a harsh blow to East Bengal's title dreams, serving as a stark reminder of a timeless football adage, in which the statistics mean little when the team that scores the goals that ultimately wins. The Red & Golds, for a short time, levelled the score via Anwar Ali, just moments after Mikel Idiakez's incredible back-volley had given Diamond Harbour the lead. In the first half, Diamond Harbour dominated the match, with Joby sealing the first goal early from close range only to be denied by East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukan Gill. Anwar Ali's effort narrowly missed the target when he received a chance to strike at the goal in the 22nd minute.

East Bengal started to get its footing as the half drew to a close, with Mahesh's cross finding Diamantakos, and then in the second minute of stoppage time, Manipuri's shot hit the bar. In the second half, the Red & Golds maintained pressure with Bipin hitting over from close, pushing Vicuna into obtaining in both fresh and experienced legs in Girik Khosla, Melroy Assisi and Angousana in place of Narzary, Sairuatkima and Samuel, respectively.

Against the run of play, Diamond's Idiakez struck a wonderful goal. Paul produced a free-kick from the left side, which Anwar attempted to head clear. The ball curved across the goal, and Idiakez, with his back towards the goal, managed a back-volley to the net, giving the tournament debutants the head start for the first time in the match. Anwar, however, made rectification almost instantly, collecting the ball inside his half and then wandering ahead on his own, before shooting a shot from 40 yards out which Mirshad could only gather towards his goal. A scathing last-minute curve and power in the shot gave the Diamond keeper no chance.