The Emami Group has officially concluded its involvement with the East Bengal Football Club as an investor and manager just two days after the Red and Gold Brigade conquered the coveted Durand Cup. Nevertheless, the group will continue to support the historic Mumbai club as a sponsor.

In a statement released on August 25, the Emami Group announced its departure from its investment position in East Bengal. In the process of the transition, the group has transferred all of its shares and voting rights to East Bengal Club.

This news came after East Bengal Football Club delivered one of the most important victories in the recent sport history of India by defeating the arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant 4-1 in the Durand Cup final game held on August 23.

By doing this, East Bengal Football Club has put an end to its 22-year-period of waiting for this trophy and secured its 17th victory in this traditional tournament.

Emami To Continue As Sponsor

Despite withdrawing as an investor and manager, Emami is still aiming to sustain its connection with East Bengal.

The company will carry on supporting the club in its sponsoring role and keeping the connection with East Bengal in the process.

Emami is sure that it will still keep offering support to East Bengal after its exit from the authority and management of the club.

This announcement marks the end of a four-year period that started in 2022 when Emami invested in East Bengal to help the historic Kolkata club restore its position in Indian football.

A Successful Four-Year Partnership

The collaboration between Emami and East Bengal resulted in many achievements in both men's and women's football.

As stated in the organization's declaration, the male team secured the first ISL Championship victory for East Bengal in 2026 and also won Kaling Super Cup in 2024 and Calcutta Football League titles in 2024 and 2025.

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The women side has also had remarkable achievements. Winning Kanyashree Cup in 2023, East Bengal later made history as the winner of the first edition of SAFF Women's Club Championship in 2025. Later on, the women team was honored with two Indian Women's League victories for both 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.