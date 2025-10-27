- By Gurmeet Batra
In a landmark move, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) joined forces to unveil a new soccer tournament for Southeast Asian nations to uplift football development across the region.
The groundbreaking move, FIFA President and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.
"This will be a great addition to the regional football calendar," Infantino said.
"Through the FIFA ASEAN Cup, we are uniting countries together, and this competition will be a huge success as it will help boost national team football in the ASEAN region and support the development of our sport across all of Southeast Asia," he added.
Infantino made the statement hours after East Timor was formally admitted as ASEAN's 11th member.
FIFA will work in close consultation with key regional stakeholders, including the Asian Football Confederation, the ASEAN Football Federation, and its member associations, to conclude the format of the FIFA ASEAN Cup.
Drawing inspiration from the successful Arab Cup, the tournament will bring together national teams from all ASEAN member states.
