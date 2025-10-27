In a landmark move, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) joined forces to unveil a new soccer tournament for Southeast Asian nations to uplift football development across the region.

The groundbreaking move, FIFA President and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

"This will be a great addition to the regional football calendar," Infantino said.

"Through the FIFA ASEAN Cup, we are uniting countries together, and this competition will be a huge success as it will help boost national team football in the ASEAN region and support the development of our sport across all of Southeast Asia," he added.