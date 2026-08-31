- Real Madrid have also done a great job in the transfer market.
- One of Mourinho’s biggest strengths has been his tactical adjustments.
- Mourinho has also restored the relentless mentality that once defined Real Madrid.
Real Madrid's comeback in the current season is something worth discussing in European football. Having gone through two seasons without any trophy wins and a lot of managerial changes, Los Blancos seem to have found their old self under the coaching of Jose Mourinho.
It is “ The Special One” himself who made this possible, bringing once again confidence, tactical knowledge and mentality of a winner to Santiago Bernabeu. There have been positive signs shown by Real Madrid after having a strong pre-season and not losing a single match in that period.
The club has also done a great job in the transfer market, signing new players such as Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Bernardo Silva, Yan Diamonde and Carlos Espi.
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Madrid has always been considered to be a team with an unreliable defense in recent times. But this season is changing the situation for the better as Madrid looks stronger defensively and becomes harder to beat as a result.
Tactical Masterclass
One of Mourinho’s biggest strengths has been his tactical adjustments. Bernardo Silva has been deployed as a No. 8, where his ball retention, intelligence and ability to dictate play have brought stability to the midfield.
🎙️ Mourinho 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/j6nTzU6se2— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 30, 2026
Dumfries has settled effectively into the right-back role, adding energy in both attack and defence, while the centre-back partnership of Konate and Dean Huijsen has provided much-needed solidity at the back. Both Cucurella and Cararres are being used well by Real Madrid coaching staff.
Further forward, Jude Bellingham has flourished in the No. 10 role, operating behind the attackers and influencing games in advanced areas. Arda Guler, used from the right flank, often drifts inside to create overloads and link play, giving Madrid more creativity in the final third. Valverde and Camavinga have also looked in good shape, adapting to new responsibilities.
🤩#LaLigaHighlights pic.twitter.com/tnBQ1qF0V5— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 30, 2026
Young striker Carlos Espi has also emerged as an effective impact substitute, offering fresh energy from the bench.
Improved Man Management
Perhaps the most noticeable change has come in the dressing room. Last season, questions were raised about the balance between Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in attack. Under Mourinho, the duo appears far more connected, with players working harder for one another.
Vinicius has shown greater defensive commitment by tracking back regularly, while Mourinho’s rotation policy has ensured that squad members receive adequate playing time.
This has kept competition high and maintained harmony within the group. Trent who was feared to have lost his potential, has performed brilliantly with his new role.
A Return Of Winning Mentality
Mourinho has also restored the relentless mentality that once defined Real Madrid. The players press aggressively, compete for every loose ball and display far greater intensity throughout matches.
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The real test, however, lies ahead. Real Madrid’s upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Inter Milan will provide a clearer indication of where the team stands against elite opposition.
Still, there is growing belief that Mourinho has already found solutions to one of Madrid’s biggest problems from last season, breaking down low defensive blocks.
If these early signs continue, Real Madrid could once again emerge as serious contenders for major honours under the guidance of “The Special One.”