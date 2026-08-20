India secured qualification for the next phase of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 after playing out a hard-fought 0-0 draw against England at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Thursday.

The result was enough for the Indian team to progress from Pool D after a campaign that had already included a draw against China and a convincing victory over South Africa.

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India Defend Deep Under Pressure

The final quarter turned into a test of India's defensive resilience as England pushed forward relentlessly in search of the winning goal.

India spent long periods defending inside their own half, with England repeatedly entering the circle and earning penalty corners. The Indian defenders remained compact and produced crucial blocks and interceptions to keep their opponents away from goal.

England's Rayer threatened down the right flank, while Atkinson also looked for openings, but India's defensive structure continued to frustrate the hosts.

Bichu Produces Crucial Save

One of the decisive moments came when England's Howard unleashed a powerful reverse-stroke effort.

Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam reacted brilliantly to keep the ball out and preserve the clean sheet.

England continued to create opportunities, but their finishing let them down. The hosts also failed to make the most of several penalty corners, which became a major source of frustration as the match entered its closing stages.

England Remove Goalkeeper

With just over five minutes remaining, England took a huge gamble by replacing their goalkeeper with an additional outfield player.

The tactical move gave England more attacking numbers and almost produced the breakthrough. Rayer came agonisingly close to getting the final touch on a dangerous ball across the Indian goal, but England could not find the decisive connection.

India continued to absorb wave after wave of pressure.

England earned another penalty corner and India used their referral, but the decision stood and India lost their review. England then took a referral of their own after claiming the ball had struck an Indian player before heading towards goal.