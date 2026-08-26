- Baleba becomes United’s third major midfield signing of the summer.
- One of Baleba’s biggest strengths is his physical presence.
- Baleba’s arrival also gives Carrick another option in the deeper midfield role.
Manchester United have completed the signing of Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth up to £70 million.
The signing has surely added an additional boost to Michael Carrick’s midfield rebuild. The 22-year-old Cameroon international has signed a contract until 2031, with an option for a further year.
Baleba becomes United’s third major midfield signing of the summer after Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.
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The trio have significantly changed the profile and depth of Carrick’s midfield ahead of a season in which the Red Devils will be aiming to compete for major honours.
Manchester United showed encouraging progress during the previous Premier League campaign and will now hope to take another step forward under Carrick.
However, their ambitions suffered an early setback when they were beaten 2-0 by newly promoted Hull City on the opening weekend of the 2026-27 Premier League season.
Baleba Can Add Physicality to United’s Midfield
One of Baleba’s biggest strengths is his physical presence. United have often struggled to control the centre of the pitch against energetic opponents, and the Cameroon international can provide the athleticism needed to compete in those situations.
His ability to cover large areas of the pitch, win challenges and recover possession could give Carrick greater flexibility when setting up his midfield.
More Balance in Midfield
Baleba’s arrival also gives Carrick another option in the deeper midfield role. The departure of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte’s injury situation had left United short of options in defensive midfield.
Baleba can provide a presence in front of the defence while allowing other midfielders to take up more advanced positions.
His defensive work could therefore help create a better balance between United’s attacking ambitions and their need for defensive protection.
Bruno Fernandes Could Benefit
Another important advantage of Baleba’s arrival could be Bruno Fernandes. With Baleba capable of providing defensive cover and winning possession, Fernandes could have greater freedom to operate further forward.
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Baleba Can Improve United’s Transition Game
Modern Premier League football demands midfielders who can contribute at both ends of the pitch, and Baleba’s mobility could be particularly useful during transitions.
His ability to carry the ball forward after winning possession can help United move quickly from defence into attack. At the same time, his recovery pace can allow him to get back into position when possession is lost.
At just 22, Baleba also represents a long-term investment for Manchester United.
The midfielder already has three years of Premier League experience with Brighton and has made 112 appearances for the club.
United will hope he can now take another step forward at Old Trafford and develop into a key figure in their midfield for years to come.