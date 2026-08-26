Manchester United have completed the signing of Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth up to £70 million.

The signing has surely added an additional boost to Michael Carrick’s midfield rebuild. The 22-year-old Cameroon international has signed a contract until 2031, with an option for a further year.

Baleba becomes United’s third major midfield signing of the summer after Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

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The trio have significantly changed the profile and depth of Carrick’s midfield ahead of a season in which the Red Devils will be aiming to compete for major honours.

Manchester United showed encouraging progress during the previous Premier League campaign and will now hope to take another step forward under Carrick.

However, their ambitions suffered an early setback when they were beaten 2-0 by newly promoted Hull City on the opening weekend of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Baleba Can Add Physicality to United’s Midfield

One of Baleba’s biggest strengths is his physical presence. United have often struggled to control the centre of the pitch against energetic opponents, and the Cameroon international can provide the athleticism needed to compete in those situations.