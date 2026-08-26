Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named the PFA Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season, after a brilliant season with Red Devils.

The 31-year-old was one of Manchester United’s most influential players throughout the season and played a key role in Michel Carrick’s squad.

Fernandes’ creativity, leadership and consistency made him central to United’s campaign, while his ability to create chances for his teammates stood out throughout the season.

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Fernandes recorded a remarkable 21 assists, a record-breaking figure that underlined his importance as United’s primary creative force.

The Portuguese midfielder also etched his name into PFA history by becoming only the second Portuguese player ever to win the prestigious Player of the Year award.

Fernandes follows Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the award in consecutive seasons in 2006/07 and 2007/08. The latest triumph therefore continues Portugal’s strong connection with the prestigious individual honour.

For Manchester United, Fernandes’ victory ends a 16-year wait for the club. He is the first United player to win the award since Wayne Rooney in 2010.

The achievement also sees Manchester United extend their record for the most PFA Players’ Player of the Year winners, with Fernandes becoming the 12th player from the club to secure the trophy.

Bruno Fernandes' Success For Manchester United

Fernandes enjoyed a standout 2025-26 campaign and once again established himself as the heartbeat of Manchester United’s midfield.

Operating as the creative leader of Carrick’s side, the Portuguese star consistently looked to dictate attacking moves, unlock opposition defences and bring his teammates into dangerous positions.

His record 21 assists reflected his influence in the final third and made him one of the most productive creators in the league.

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Full List Of PFA Award Winners 2026

Men’s Players’ Player of the Year: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Women’s Players’ Player of the Year: Khadija “Bunny” Shaw (Manchester City)

Men’s Young Player of the Year: Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City)

Women’s Young Player of the Year: Olivia Smith (Arsenal)

Championship Player of the Year: Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough/Everton)

League One Player of the Year: Dom Ballard (Leyton Orient/Bristol City)

League Two Player of the Year: Aaron Drinan (Swindon Town)

WSL2 Player of the Year: Lily Crosthwaite (Birmingham City)

Merit Awards: Sir Kenny Dalglish and Karen Carney OBE.