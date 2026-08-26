Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been crowned the PFA Players’ Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season, bringing one of English football’s most prestigious individual awards into the spotlight yet again.

Fernandes was recognised for his outstanding performances during Manchester United’s games and becomes the latest name to join an illustrious list of winner.

The list includes Norman Hunter, Kenny Dalglish, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne.

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The ceremony was held at the Manchester Opera House, with former Liverpool manager Sir Kenny Dalglish and former England international Karen Carney also receiving PFA Merit Awards.

What Is The PFA Player Of The Year Award?

The PFA Players’ Player of the Year is one of the most prestigious individual awards in English football. It is given by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) to recognise the player judged to have performed brilliantly during the season.