  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. Fernandes was recognized for his outstanding performances during Manchester United’s games.
  2. The PFA Players’ Player of the Year is one of the most prestigious individual awards in English football.
  3. The Portuguese midfielder follows in the footsteps of Mark Hughes, Gary Pallister, Eric Cantona.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been crowned the PFA Players’ Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season, bringing one of English football’s most prestigious individual awards into the spotlight yet again.

Fernandes was recognised for his outstanding performances during Manchester United’s games and becomes the latest name to join an illustrious list of winner.

The list includes Norman Hunter, Kenny Dalglish, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne.

ALSO READ: Manchester United Star Midfielder Wins PFA Player Of The Year 2026 Award

The ceremony was held at the Manchester Opera House, with former Liverpool manager Sir Kenny Dalglish and former England international Karen Carney also receiving PFA Merit Awards.

What Is The PFA Player Of The Year Award?

The PFA Players’ Player of the Year is one of the most prestigious individual awards in English football. It is given by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) to recognise the player judged to have performed brilliantly during the season.

Unlike other awards that are decided solely by journalists, supporters or a governing body, the PFA award is voted for by professional footballers themselves.

Criteria For PFA Player Of The Year Award

The PFA Players’ Player of the Year is mainly determined through voting by professional footballers. Players assess performances during the season and vote for the individuals they believe have been the most outstanding.

Some of the key factors are:

  • Individual performances throughout the season.
  • Consistency across domestic competitions.
  • Goals, assists and other key statistics, particularly for attacking players.
  • Influence on the team's performances.
  • Overall contribution to the player's club.
  • Quality and impact of performances against strong opposition.

Fernandes' glory adds another award to the Manchester United squad that has been dominated by some of the club's greatest players.

The Portuguese midfielder follows the footsteps of Mark Hughes, Gary Pallister, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Teddy Sheringham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney, among others.

ALSO READ: 'Calmness Doesn't Mean...': Michael Carrick Answers Critics After Man United's Huge Loss To Hull City In EPL Season Opener

PFA Player of year: List All Winners

Season

Winner

Club

1973–74

Norman Hunter

Leeds United

1974–75

Colin Todd

Derby County

1975–76

Pat Jennings

Tottenham Hotspur

1976–77

Andy Gray

Aston Villa

1977–78

Peter Shilton

Nottingham Forest

1978–79

Liam Brady

Arsenal

1979–80

Terry McDermott

Liverpool

1980–81

John Wark

Ipswich Town

1981–82

Kevin Keegan

Southampton

1982–83

Kenny Dalglish

Liverpool

1983–84

Ian Rush

Liverpool

1984–85

Peter Reid

Everton

1985–86

Gary Lineker

Everton

1986–87

Clive Allen

Tottenham Hotspur

1987–88

John Barnes

Liverpool

1988–89

Mark Hughes

Manchester United

1989–90

David Platt

Aston Villa

1990–91

Mark Hughes

Manchester United

1991–92

Gary Pallister

Manchester United

1992–93

Paul McGrath

Aston Villa

1993–94

Alan Shearer

Blackburn Rovers

1994–95

Chris Sutton

Blackburn Rovers

1995–96

Eric Cantona

Manchester United

1996–97

Alan Shearer

Newcastle United

1997–98

Dennis Bergkamp

Arsenal

1998–99

David Ginola

Tottenham Hotspur

1999–00

Roy Keane

Manchester United

2000–01

Teddy Sheringham

Manchester United

2001–02

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Manchester United

2002–03

Thierry Henry

Arsenal

2003–04

Thierry Henry

Arsenal

2004–05

John Terry

Chelsea

2005–06

Steven Gerrard

Liverpool

2006–07

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

2007–08

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

2008–09

Ryan Giggs

Manchester United

2009–10

Wayne Rooney

Manchester United

2010–11

Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur

2011–12

Robin van Persie

Arsenal

2012–13

Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur

2013–14

Luis Suárez

Liverpool

2014–15

Eden Hazard

Chelsea

2015–16

Riyad Mahrez

Leicester City

2016–17

N'Golo Kanté

Chelsea

2017–18

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

2018–19

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

2019–20

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

2020–21

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

2021–22

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

2022–23

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

2023–24

Phil Foden

Manchester City

2024–25

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

2025–26

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

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