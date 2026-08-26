- Fernandes was recognized for his outstanding performances during Manchester United’s games.
- The PFA Players’ Player of the Year is one of the most prestigious individual awards in English football.
- The Portuguese midfielder follows in the footsteps of Mark Hughes, Gary Pallister, Eric Cantona.
Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been crowned the PFA Players’ Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season, bringing one of English football’s most prestigious individual awards into the spotlight yet again.
Fernandes was recognised for his outstanding performances during Manchester United’s games and becomes the latest name to join an illustrious list of winner.
The list includes Norman Hunter, Kenny Dalglish, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne.
ALSO READ: Manchester United Star Midfielder Wins PFA Player Of The Year 2026 Award
The ceremony was held at the Manchester Opera House, with former Liverpool manager Sir Kenny Dalglish and former England international Karen Carney also receiving PFA Merit Awards.
What Is The PFA Player Of The Year Award?
The PFA Players’ Player of the Year is one of the most prestigious individual awards in English football. It is given by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) to recognise the player judged to have performed brilliantly during the season.
Unlike other awards that are decided solely by journalists, supporters or a governing body, the PFA award is voted for by professional footballers themselves.
Criteria For PFA Player Of The Year Award
The PFA Players’ Player of the Year is mainly determined through voting by professional footballers. Players assess performances during the season and vote for the individuals they believe have been the most outstanding.
Some of the key factors are:
- Individual performances throughout the season.
- Consistency across domestic competitions.
- Goals, assists and other key statistics, particularly for attacking players.
- Influence on the team's performances.
- Overall contribution to the player's club.
- Quality and impact of performances against strong opposition.
Fernandes' glory adds another award to the Manchester United squad that has been dominated by some of the club's greatest players.
The Portuguese midfielder follows the footsteps of Mark Hughes, Gary Pallister, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Teddy Sheringham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney, among others.
ALSO READ: 'Calmness Doesn't Mean...': Michael Carrick Answers Critics After Man United's Huge Loss To Hull City In EPL Season Opener
PFA Player of year: List All Winners
|
Season
|
Winner
|
Club
|
1973–74
|
Norman Hunter
|
Leeds United
|
1974–75
|
Colin Todd
|
Derby County
|
1975–76
|
Pat Jennings
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
1976–77
|
Andy Gray
|
Aston Villa
|
1977–78
|
Peter Shilton
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1978–79
|
Liam Brady
|
Arsenal
|
1979–80
|
Terry McDermott
|
Liverpool
|
1980–81
|
John Wark
|
Ipswich Town
|
1981–82
|
Kevin Keegan
|
Southampton
|
1982–83
|
Kenny Dalglish
|
Liverpool
|
1983–84
|
Ian Rush
|
Liverpool
|
1984–85
|
Peter Reid
|
Everton
|
1985–86
|
Gary Lineker
|
Everton
|
1986–87
|
Clive Allen
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
1987–88
|
John Barnes
|
Liverpool
|
1988–89
|
Mark Hughes
|
Manchester United
|
1989–90
|
David Platt
|
Aston Villa
|
1990–91
|
Mark Hughes
|
Manchester United
|
1991–92
|
Gary Pallister
|
Manchester United
|
1992–93
|
Paul McGrath
|
Aston Villa
|
1993–94
|
Alan Shearer
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1994–95
|
Chris Sutton
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1995–96
|
Eric Cantona
|
Manchester United
|
1996–97
|
Alan Shearer
|
Newcastle United
|
1997–98
|
Dennis Bergkamp
|
Arsenal
|
1998–99
|
David Ginola
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
1999–00
|
Roy Keane
|
Manchester United
|
2000–01
|
Teddy Sheringham
|
Manchester United
|
2001–02
|
Ruud van Nistelrooy
|
Manchester United
|
2002–03
|
Thierry Henry
|
Arsenal
|
2003–04
|
Thierry Henry
|
Arsenal
|
2004–05
|
John Terry
|
Chelsea
|
2005–06
|
Steven Gerrard
|
Liverpool
|
2006–07
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Manchester United
|
2007–08
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Manchester United
|
2008–09
|
Ryan Giggs
|
Manchester United
|
2009–10
|
Wayne Rooney
|
Manchester United
|
2010–11
|
Gareth Bale
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
2011–12
|
Robin van Persie
|
Arsenal
|
2012–13
|
Gareth Bale
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
2013–14
|
Luis Suárez
|
Liverpool
|
2014–15
|
Eden Hazard
|
Chelsea
|
2015–16
|
Riyad Mahrez
|
Leicester City
|
2016–17
|
N'Golo Kanté
|
Chelsea
|
2017–18
|
Mohamed Salah
|
Liverpool
|
2018–19
|
Virgil van Dijk
|
Liverpool
|
2019–20
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Manchester City
|
2020–21
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Manchester City
|
2021–22
|
Mohamed Salah
|
Liverpool
|
2022–23
|
Erling Haaland
|
Manchester City
|
2023–24
|
Phil Foden
|
Manchester City
|
2024–25
|
Mohamed Salah
|
Liverpool
|
2025–26
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Manchester United