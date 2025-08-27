2030 Commonwealth Games: The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, naming Ahmedabad as the "ideal" venue because of its "world-class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture".

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, approved the proposal of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for submission of bid for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030," stated a release from the Press Information Bureau. "It also gave its approval to sign the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) along with the required Guarantees from concerned Ministries, Departments and Authorities and sanction of required grant-in-aid to Gujarat Government, in case the bid gets accepted," the release added.

ALSO READ: Ravichandran Ashwin IPL Records With Statistical Summary: Check Wickets, Averages, Runs And IPL Trophies August 31 is the last date to submit the bid for the event and the IOA is expected to complete the formalities in the next 48 hours. India last hosted the CWG in 2010. The General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport will decide the host country in the last week of November in Glasgow. India's chances of bagging the event have brightened as Canada has pulled out of the race, citing budgetary constraints. The PIB statement after the cabinet meeting stated that Ahmedabad would be the ideal host city for the Games. "Ahmedabad is an ideal host city offering world-class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture. Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, has already demonstrated its capability by successfully hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final," it said.

India is also aiming to conduct the 2036 Olympic Games, and for that, too, Ahmedabad is a frontrunner as the host city. The city's sporting infrastructure is being upgraded with that ambition. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave is one of the prime venues that is currently under construction, and apart from the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, it is designed to house an aquatics centre and a football stadium, along with two arenas for indoor sports.