Khalid Jamil, the coach of the India football team, has commented on the notable omissions of several important names, including Sandesh Jhingan, Jeakson Singh, Rahul Bheke, and others, from the final 26-member squad for the upcoming friendly matches against teams like Brazil, Panama, and Uruguay.

The announcement about the team has brought in many controversies since India is going to play against three teams that have secured their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Prominent players such as Jhingan and Bheke, who are veteran defenders of the national team setup, and Jeakson, who plays an important role as a midfielder, have not been picked for the final squad announcement. ALSO READ: WATCH: Kerala CM Satheesan Meets Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Elma Aveiro, Says Malayalis Have ‘Boundless Love’ for CR7 The India team is going to kick-start the window with its match against Panama on September 26 in Bengaluru, followed by another match on October 3 against Brazil, the five-time World Cup winners, in Kolkata, and then against two-time champions Uruguay on October 6. The national camp is going to start from Bengaluru on September 14.

Jamil, however, believes the difficult opposition makes the window an ideal opportunity to expose other players to international football. 🇮🇳 Men’s national team head coach Khalid Jamil 🗣️ “This is a very important window for us, with three challenging matches against teams that played at the World Cup. Playing Brazil and Uruguay in Kolkata, after facing Panama in Bengaluru, will give the players valuable experience… pic.twitter.com/pQdVwvkWTI — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) September 1, 2026 “This is a very important window for us, with three challenging matches against teams that have played at the World Cup. Playing Brazil and Uruguay in Kolkata, after facing Panama in Bengaluru, will give the players valuable experience at the international level. We will use the camp in Bengaluru to prepare well and approach each match with the right attitude and intensity,” Khalid Jamil stated. Senior Experience Missing From India Squad The exclusion of Jhingan is arguably the biggest story. The centre-back has been one of India’s main defenders for some time and provides immense experience during national duties.

His absence would mean that Jamil would have to depend on a less experienced defensive line against some of the best attackers in the world. Bheke’s unavailability also means that another experienced player would be missing from the defense. The 35-year-old has been a fixture in the Indian defense for a long time, while Jeakson’s absence would create quite a vacuum in the midfield too, especially in terms of knowledge and experience. A Chance For The Next Generation The move can be seen as a calculated risk. India is going to face seriously tough challenges from Brazil and Uruguay that could prove to be great learning opportunities for the players who haven’t had many chances at the top level.

The team consists of youngsters like defender Pramveer, who is only 19, while players like Mohammed Sanan, Macarton Nickson, Ricky Shabong, and Som Kumar would like to get into the national setup. ALSO READ: India vs Brazil Friendly: When and Where to Buy Tickets For Historic Salt Lake Stadium Clash India's Squad For International Friendlies Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar. Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam. Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad. Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.