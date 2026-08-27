- Mbappé’s hat-trick powers Real Madrid to a 4-1 win.
- Real Madrid stuns Sociedad as Mbappé scores three.
- Los Blancos dominate Real Sociedad at the Bernabéu.
Kylian Mbappé delivered a sensational performance at the Santiago Bernabéu, scoring a hat-trick in Mourinho's return. Real Madrid thrashed Real Sociedad 4-1 in a thrilling La Liga encounter.
The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad clash produced five goals and plenty of attacking football, with Mbappé and Bellingham taking centre stage.
After Sociedad briefly levelled the contest before half-time, Madrid raised the tempo after the break and eventually secured a convincing victory.
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Mbappé Opens the Scoring
Real Madrid started strongly and eventually broke the deadlock in the 40th minute.
Federico Valverde's ball found Mbappé, who showed brilliant footwork to dribble past his marker before scoring an unstoppable shot into the top corner. The finish gave Alex Remiro no chance and sent the Bernabéu crowd into celebration.
Sučić Brings Sociedad Level
Just four minutes after Madrid's opener, Luka Sučić equalized for the visitors. Sučić found space to get a shot away, with the effort taking a deflection before finding the back of the net. The goal ensured that the sides went into the half-time interval level at 1-1.
Konate and Carares could have done much better in the situation.
Madrid came out with renewed intensity after the restart, and Mbappé struck again in the 60th minute.
The Frenchman combined with Jude Bellingham before finding himself in a dangerous position inside the box. Mbappé kept his composure and beat Remiro from close range to make it 2-1.
His second goal of the night once again put Real Madrid in control.
Vinícius Extends Lead
The hosts continued to push for their third, with Vinícius Júnior scoring a tapin from an extraordinary run of Bellingham eight minutes later.
Real Madrid's high press forced Sociedad into trouble, allowing Bellingham to win the ball and create the opportunity. The England midfielder provided the assist for Vinícius, who calmly finished from close range to make it 3-1.
Mbappé Completes Stunning Hat-Trick
In the 80th minute, Vinícius Júnior slipped a perfectly weighted through ball into the French forward's path. Mbappé raced into the box before smoothly chipping the ball over advancing Remiro.
The finish completed his hat-trick and sent the Bernabéu crowd on their feet as Real Madrid wrapped up an impressive 4-1 victory.
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Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Match Result
The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Match Result saw Los Blancos claim a dominant 4-1 win, with Mbappé's hat-trick one of the talking points.
For Real Madrid, the result provides another important three points in La Liga and further strengthens their position in the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad standings race.
The RMA vs RSO encounter also highlighted the growing attacking understanding between Mbappé, Vinícius and Bellingham.
The victory also adds another memorable chapter to the history of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, with Mbappé emerging as the hero of the night.