Kylian Mbappé delivered a sensational performance at the Santiago Bernabéu, scoring a hat-trick in Mourinho's return. Real Madrid thrashed Real Sociedad 4-1 in a thrilling La Liga encounter.

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad clash produced five goals and plenty of attacking football, with Mbappé and Bellingham taking centre stage.

After Sociedad briefly levelled the contest before half-time, Madrid raised the tempo after the break and eventually secured a convincing victory.

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Mbappé Opens the Scoring

Real Madrid started strongly and eventually broke the deadlock in the 40th minute.

Federico Valverde's ball found Mbappé, who showed brilliant footwork to dribble past his marker before scoring an unstoppable shot into the top corner. The finish gave Alex Remiro no chance and sent the Bernabéu crowd into celebration.

Sučić Brings Sociedad Level

Just four minutes after Madrid's opener, Luka Sučić equalized for the visitors. Sučić found space to get a shot away, with the effort taking a deflection before finding the back of the net. The goal ensured that the sides went into the half-time interval level at 1-1.