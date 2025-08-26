- By Himanshu Badola
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Mirabai Chanu, the former World Champion, produced an incredible performance on her return to competitive action as she ended up winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Ahmedabad on Monday.
On her first appearance after the Paris Olympics 2024, where she finished fourth, Mirabai lifted a total of 193kg (84kg snatch + 109kg clean and jerk) to top the podium and set Commonwealth Championship records in all three categories.
The gold medal also ensured a direct qualification for her at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.
ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Explains Honest Assessment Of Test Cricket After Retirement
𝐌𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐢 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐮 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 25, 2025
Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu lifted a total weight of 193 kg to win a gold medal🥇 at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad.… pic.twitter.com/cAHqsv60nP
Mirabai competed in the women’s 48kg category and lifted 84kg in the snatch on her second attempt, having missed her first attempt in the same weight. She then attempted 87kg in her third lift but could not register a valid lift. In the clean and jerk, Chanu produced the first successful attempt of 105kg, followed by 109kg on her second attempt, and attempted 113kg on her final lift, which she could not complete.
ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Son Arjun's Engagement To Saaniya Chandok
Mirabai, who won a silver medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics, tested herself well ahead of next month’s World Championships. Having cut one kg extra to compete in the new weight category, the 31-year-old qualified for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
On the other hand, India’s Soumya Sunil Dalvi lifted 177kg (76kg+101kg) to secure silver while Nigeria's Ruth Asouquo Nyong totalled 167kg (72kg+95kg) for bronze.
At the Paris Olympics, Chanu registered 199kg (88kg snatch+111kg clean and jerk) in the 49kg division. Her personal bests in the 49kg stand at 88kg in snatch, 119kg in clean and jerk, and 205kg in total.
Important results (winners only):
Senior: Men: 60kg: Rishikanta Singh snatch 120kg, clean and jerk 151kg, total 271kg; Women: 48kg: Mirabai Chanu 84kg, 109kg, 193kg.