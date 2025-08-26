Mirabai Chanu, the former World Champion, produced an incredible performance on her return to competitive action as she ended up winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Ahmedabad on Monday.

On her first appearance after the Paris Olympics 2024, where she finished fourth, Mirabai lifted a total of 193kg (84kg snatch + 109kg clean and jerk) to top the podium and set Commonwealth Championship records in all three categories.

The gold medal also ensured a direct qualification for her at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Explains Honest Assessment Of Test Cricket After Retirement

𝐌𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐢 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐮 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝



Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu lifted a total weight of 193 kg to win a gold medal🥇 at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad.… pic.twitter.com/cAHqsv60nP — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 25, 2025

Mirabai competed in the women’s 48kg category and lifted 84kg in the snatch on her second attempt, having missed her first attempt in the same weight. She then attempted 87kg in her third lift but could not register a valid lift. In the clean and jerk, Chanu produced the first successful attempt of 105kg, followed by 109kg on her second attempt, and attempted 113kg on her final lift, which she could not complete.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Son Arjun's Engagement To Saaniya Chandok