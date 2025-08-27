US Open 2025: The 24-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic reigned supreme at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday as he scripted a marvellous comeback to defeat American qualifier Zachary Svajda in the second round of the ongoing US Open 2025.

After surrendering the first set, the King of Flushing Meadows, Djokovic, fired on all cylinders, reclaiming his dominance, sealing the match by 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

Djokovic's lagging start saw him rack up 14 unforced errors in a mundane first set, and he further laboured to find his footing, trailing 1-3 in the third set.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Selector Reveals True Reason Behind Prithvi Shaw's Struggles: 'There Was Never Issue With His...'

However, the 38-year-old maestro strengthened his frolicking, exploiting Zachary Svajda's visible physical decline.

“Not that great to be honest. I was not really happy with my tennis in the first part of the match but also credit to Zach for playing some really high-quality tennis. It was unfortunate that he struggled with injury towards the end of the second but kudos to him for staying on the court. He obviously could not serve as well as he did for the first set and a half but I wish him all the best," Djokovic said when asked about his tennis as quoted by ATP.