PSG, under the management of Luis Enrique, will come face to face with Aston Villa led by Unai Emery in the much-anticipated UEFA Super Cup 2026. The Champions League winners will take on the holders of the UEFA Europa League on 12th August, Wednesday in Salzburg, Austria.

The game will be played at the Red Bull Arena, which can accommodate around 30,000 spectators. The game is important for both the teams, as the trophy will mark the start of a new season for either team.

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PSG vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa grabbed the Europa League trophy after a 3-0 win against Freiburg in the final and are looking to posseses a tough challenge with Emery.

Paris Saint Germain, on the other hand, claimed victory over Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal via penalty shootouts to win the biggest trophy in European club competition.

Both teams will face different difficulties going into the game. PSG players have returned to training following the world cup in different phases while Villa will be missing a number of key players yet to return from the tournament.

PSG vs Aston Villa Team News

PSG's World Cup stars have returned to pre-season training. French superstar Ousmane Dembele, who scored six goals and provided two assists for France, returned with Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola.

Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz has also rejoined the squad, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been training for longer after Georgia failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Kvaratskhelia is expected to start on the left, with new signing Maghnes Akliouche potentially featuring on the opposite flank.

For Villa, it was a summer of major changes in the squad as Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans have left the side and Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes have joined the side.

Manzambi is out of action due to a knee injury. Emery has also stated that Emi Martinez, Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa have not returned to training after the World Cup.

PSG vs Aston Villa Predicted Lineups

PSG Predicted Lineup

Safonov; Zabarnyi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Dro Fernandez; Mbaye, Mayulu, Kvaratskhelia

Aston Villa Predicted Lineup

Bizot; Cash, Lindelof, Pau Torres, Maatsen; Joao Gomes, Kamara; McGinn, Buendía, Garnacho; Abraham

Where To Watch PSG vs Aston Villa?

Fans in India can watch the UEFA Super Cup 2026 live on Sony Sports Network, while the match will also be available for streaming on SonyLIV.

The match kicks off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, August 13, although it will be played on Wednesday night local time in Salzburg.

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PSG vs Aston Villa Live Broadcast Details

India: Sony Sports Network, SonyLIV

UK: TNT Sports 1, HBO Max

USA: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Australia: Stan Sport