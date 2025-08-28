BWF World Championships: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu rediscovered her supreme form in Paris with a scantillating straight games victory over World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi in the pre-quarterfinals in the women's singles category of the BWF World Championships on Thursday.

With a 21-17, 21-15 victory, Sindhu, a five-time World Championships medallist, earned a spot in the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships for the first time since 2021. The 30-year-old Indian will now face world number nine Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the quarterfinals.

It needed just 48 minutes for 15th-ranked Sindhu to wrap up the win in the pre-quarterfinals.

Sindhu's early aggressive play paid off, taking the opening game 21-19 with a string of sharp raids that left Wang Zhi Yi floundering to keep pace.

Early in the second game, Sindhu continued to dominate, extending her advantage to 11-6 at the break.

After a gruelling 57-shot rally, Sindhu recovered her poise, wrapping up the match with her precise and aggressive play.

Sindhu's win showcased her authority over her Chinese opponents, having previously beaten Wang Yihan (2013), Wang Shixian (2014), Li Xuerui (2015), Sun Yu (2017) and Chen Yufei (2017 and 2019) in earlier editions.

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto pull off big upset

India's Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also scripted one of the big upsets by stunning Hong Kong world number 5 duo of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 19-21, 21-12, 21-15 in a 63-minute contest to storm into the quarterfinals.