Real Madrid will be looking to produce a dominating performance and get their campaign underway with the best possible start. They had a disappointing outing last season and missed out on the La Liga title to long-time rivals Barcelona, finishing second in the standings. They also suffered a total of four El Clásico defeats against Barcelona last season, two of which came in the Spanish Super Cup final and Copa del Rey final.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE Streaming: Real Madrid will kick off their La Liga 2025/26 season with the match against Osasuna at their home in the Spanish capital on Tuesday, August 19.

The Los Blancos have a new manager on board in their former midfielder Xabi Alonso, who achieved immense success with Bayer Leverkusen and has taken over the role from Carlo Ancelotti.

Madrid will be heading into the match with high confidence after the key signings of players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, but all eyes will once again be on their star forwards, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

Osasuna, on the other hand, will also be aiming to produce an improved effort in the league after finishing ninth last season on the back of 12 wins and 52 points.

When will the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025/26 match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025/26 match will be played on Tuesday, August 19 (Wednesday, August 20 in India).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025/26 match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025/26 match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025/26 match start?

The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025/26 match will start at 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday, August 20).

How and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025/26 match in India?

The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025/26 match will not be televised in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website.