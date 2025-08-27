US Open 2025: World No. 1 tennis player Jannik Sinner registered a comfortable victory over his unseeded opponent, Vit Kopriva, in three straight sets on Tuesday and advanced into the next round of the ongoing US Open 2025 tournament.

The men's singles defending champion won 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 to progress in a cool 1 hour, 39 minutes against his Czech opponent, who was playing in the main draw for his first time, as per Olympics.com.

Sinner is attempting to become just the fourth man in history to reach the final of all four majors in the same calendar year.

"I'm very happy that I'm healthy again. We did our best to be in the best possible shape, so I'm very happy about today's performance. I have amazing memories. I'm starting the tournament, hopefully, in the best possible way. Coming back to a Grand Slam where the emotions are still running, I'm very happy to come back here," Sinner said as quoted by the US Open website.