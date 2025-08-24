Indian customers have a lot of options because music streaming is becoming commonplace. With their own features and pricing structures, domestic competitors like JioSaavn compete with international players like Apple Music and Spotify. Now put into the mix are telecom operators who are including free subscriptions as part of their recharge packs, enabling subscribers to enjoy high-end music services without cost.

Today, Airtel and Jio are leading with their deals—Airtel users have access to Apple Music, and Jio users get JioSaavn Pro. But which is better value? Let's pit the advantages of both against each other. Jio Offer: JioSaavn Pro for 3 Months Jio offers its prepaid and postpaid users a three-month free subscription to JioSaavn Pro. The deal is available via the MyJio app but does not apply to users who already have an existing JioSaavn subscription.

Offline downloads for listening without internet.

High-quality streaming at 320kbps.

Unlimited JioTunes for Jio numbers. JioSaavn also makes a good impression with its pricing after the trial is over. Solo plans start at only ₹89 a month, and there's a student plan for ₹49. Duo and family plans are ₹129 and ₹149 for two months, and a daily access option for ₹5 for short-term use.

Airtel Offer: Apple Music for 6 Months Similarly, Airtel users get a six-month free Apple Music subscription with certain prepaid and postpaid plans. Users need to claim the offer in the Airtel Thanks app and connect their Apple account. Apple Music benefits include: Access to a catalogue of over 100 million songs.

Lossless audio and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

Time-synced lyrics and the Sing feature, acting like a built-in karaoke mode.

Curated playlists, collaborative features, and exclusive live-streamed performances.

24/7 live radio stations and in-depth artist interviews. Available on all platforms, Apple Music is not just limited for the Apple devices, but even Android, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and even on web. For India, Apple has priced its music services at ₹99 per month for individuals, ₹149 per month for families, and ₹59 for students. This pricing makes it competitive as per the other player’s pricing in the Indian market.

Availability Across Platforms JioSaavn Pro: Available on Android, iOS, iPad, desktop apps, and the web. Apple Music: Available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android smartphones, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and via music.apple.com. This makes Apple Music slightly more versatile, particularly for households with multiple devices across different ecosystems. Which Offer Is Better? When comparing the two offers side by side, Airtel's Apple Music plan edges out Jio's JioSaavn Pro deal. The reasons are clear: Music Service Benefits Apple Music (via Airtel) 6 months free access, superior audio quality, Spatial Audio and lossless streaming, karaoke-style Sing feature, exclusive content and live radio, extensive music library (100M+ songs). JioSaavn Pro (via Jio) 3 months free access, ad-free streaming, offline downloads, 320kbps streaming, unlimited JioTunes, budget-friendly plans post-trial. Though JioSaavn Pro does have its merits—particularly its subscription price points and JioTunes integration—Apple Music offers a longer free period and much deeper feature set. Final Thoughts If you are deciding between Airtel and Jio for their music streaming advantage, Airtel's Apple Music subscription is obviously the better value. Free six-month access, high-fidelity audio choices, and special features make it the more attractive offer for music lovers. JioSaavn Pro is still appealing to customers who want affordability and unlimited JioTunes, though.