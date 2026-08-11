Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale 2026 is underway, and there are plenty of 5G phones going for less than their usual prices. If you’re looking to spend under Rs. 70,000, there are some interesting options from OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi, Google, Oppo, Samsung, Motorola and Vivo.

The discounts don’t stop at the sale price either. HDFC Bank credit card and EasyEMI payments can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent, while select phones also come with no-cost EMI options. Amazon Pay offers, coupons and exchange deals are available on eligible purchases as well.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Sony, Bose, Sennheiser Headphones Get Big Discounts| Deals And Prices The Vivo V70 5G, for instance, is down to Rs. 59,999 from Rs. 65,999. Buyers exchanging an old phone can get up to Rs. 48,050 off on top of that. The Google Pixel 10 is another notable deal at Rs. 66,800, compared with its MRP of Rs. 79,999. Its exchange offer can provide an additional discount of up to Rs. 38,050.

There are some cheaper options too. The iQOO 15R is available for Rs. 49,999, while the OnePlus 15R costs Rs. 56,999. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 5G has dropped to Rs. 59,999, and the Motorola Edge 70 Max 5G is available for Rs. 58,996. The Xiaomi 17T and Oppo Reno 16 5G are priced at Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 60,999, respectively.

Here are some of the better 5G phone deals under Rs. 70,000 during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Model Original Price Sale Price OnePlus 15R Rs. 61,999 Rs. 56,999 iQOO 15R Rs. 56,999 Rs. 49,999 Xiaomi 17T Rs. 84,990 Rs. 64,999 Google Pixel 10 Rs. 79,999 Rs. 66,800 Oppo Reno 16 5G Rs. 89,999 Rs. 60,999 Samsung Galaxy S25 5G Rs. 80,999 Rs. 59,999 Motorola Edge 70 Max 5G Rs. 94,999 Rs. 58,996 Vivo V70 5G Rs. 65,999 Rs. 59,999 ALSO READ: OnePlus 16 Could Bring Back 8GB RAM With Qualcomm's Next-Gen Flagship Chip The effective price will depend on the payment method, coupons and exchange value available at checkout. It’s also worth checking the prices on Flipkart before buying, particularly for the phones that are seeing the biggest discounts