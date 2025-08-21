Apple is opening its third official store in India, in Bengaluru this time. The new Apple Hebbal Store will open its doors to visitors on September 2 at 1 PM IST and will be situated at Phoenix Mall. Apple BKC was launched in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi last year, and this is another step in the retail expansion of the company in India.

The store opening is particularly notable, as it may coincide with Apple's anticipated yearly iPhone launch cycle. With the iPhone 17 series due out in September, there is speculation that Apple will synchronise the two events to maximise consumer interest.

Apple confirmed the Hebbal store last Thursday when the barricade artwork was unveiled. Taking cues from India's national bird, the peacock-inspired design commemorates the brand's expanding presence in the nation. Describing the artwork as embodying pride and creativity, Apple sees this as reflective of Bengaluru's rich culture.

Within, the Hebbal store will have the same signature experience as other Apple stores globally. Customers can browse the complete range of products, from iPhones, Macs, and iPads to Apple Watch models, with experts on hand to assist with purchases and services. There will also be a dedicated business team to assist professionals and businesses.

As with Apple BKC and Apple Saket, the new Bengaluru store will feature "Today at Apple" sessions, engaging sessions during which customers can pick up a variety of skills, from photography and art to coding and productivity. These are free sessions conducted by Apple Creatives that enable users to achieve more from their devices.