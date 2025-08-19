Apple is said to be building a new batch of smart-home robots that are smart enough to change how we see home tech. Leaks suggest they’re testing bots that follow you around while you’re on a FaceTime call, chat with a jazzed-up version of Siri, and even drop live recommendations while you’re talking.

This is part of a bigger push for Apple—teams of nerds are cranking out new hardware, software, and AI all in the same labs, dreaming up Memoji-style robots with wicked smart brains. FaceTime-Friendly Robot With “Life-Like” Features One of the projects folks are buzzing about is a pint-sized gizmo that keeps pace with you on FaceTime, always keeping you in the perfect box on-screen. That means video chats feel way more chill, whether you’re FaceTiming the fam, in a work huddle, or just juggling laundry and dishes.

The chatter is that the bot will feel seriously “alive” thanks to an upgraded Siri. This Pro Siri chats way more naturally and can even jump in without being rude. Picture planning dinner and the bot pipes up with, “Hey, there’s a burger spot three blocks away!” and suddenly the apps are doing part of the talking. Mixing wit with info keeps the convo way more real and a lot more fun.

People are buzzing that Apple might sneak in that happy, floppy Finder face onto the new robot, so it feels less like a metal box and more like a buddy in the corner of the room. Bigger Ambitions: From Robotic Arms to Humanoids While the FaceTime-focused robot may be Apple’s first tangible robotic product, insiders suggest the company is exploring much bigger concepts. A large robotic arm, codenamed T1333, is reportedly in development for use in manufacturing environments.

A wheeled robot, similar to Amazon’s Astro, is under discussion as a possible home companion device.

Apple has even floated the idea of a humanoid robot, though such a project may be years away, if it ever materialises. The overall leadership for these robotics projects is believed to be under Kevin Lynch, a senior Apple executive known for his work on the Apple Watch software and the now-discontinued automotive Project Titan.

Risks of Apple’s Robotics Push Despite the exciting potential, history shows that not all Apple projects make it to market. The company’s Project Titan, aimed at building an Apple Car, was officially scrapped earlier this year after years of investment and rumours.

That being said, analysts believe that the AI tablet arm project is the most likely to see a commercial release, given its practical application and Apple’s growing interest in AI-powered personal devices. Why Apple Is Betting on AI Robots Apple's robot plans reflect a larger AI trend sweeping Silicon Valley. Competitors like Amazon and Google have gradually integrated AI into speakers and displays; Apple, however, kept AI mostly hidden behind Siri on iPhone. Now by offering a robot buddy that feels truly helpful day after day, they could claim a top spot among cutting-edge AI gadgets - offering designer looks, seamless connections and software that works.