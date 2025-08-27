Samsung has already unveiled its flagship devices for this year, and now it's Apple's turn to do the same with the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series devices, but rumours are already spiralling out about what could be Samsung's next big launch, the Galaxy S26 series.

Now there is a new rumour out there that hints at the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G's design, and it looks like Samsung might be taking cues from the expected and upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models. ALSO READ: Apple Almost Confirmed iPhone 17 Air And iPhone 17 Pro In Orange Colour: Here Is What Apple’s Awe Dropping Event Banner Reveals As we all know by now, the iPhone is expected to bring an extended, more enhanced camera island this time to the Pro models, and it seems like Samsung might do the same for its Galaxy S26 Ultra. So a thinner device might be on the line, but you can expect the camera modules to get thicker.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Expected Camera Module The iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to debut with a noticeably larger camera bump, designed to accommodate advanced sensors for enhanced photography. Samsung is reportedly taking a similar route with the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, which could adopt a redesigned camera module.

Instead of the separate lens arrangement seen on Ultra models since the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung is expected to revive the camera island design. This change would allow the company to integrate significant upgrades to the main and telephoto cameras, aligning its approach with Apple’s supposed direction for the iPhone 17 Pro.

Although it must be noted that the idea of a bold, monolithic camera island isn’t new. Several Chinese smartphone makers are already onto it, including Vivo with its X series and Xiaomi with its flagship devices; they have already introduced bulky camera housings while maintaining a sleek design. This move by Samsung does not necessarily mean that it is following Apple, but it is a common market trend in regard to design that the company might want to tap into in the Chinese market.