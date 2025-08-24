Foldables have become the ultimate test for smartphone makers, and 2025 has already delivered two of the most important launches of the year—the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Both represent very different takes on what a premium foldable should be: Google is focusing on durability and AI, while Samsung continues to push design and performance to new limits. The big question remains — which one should you buy?

Design Slimness Favours Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 takes the crown for portability. Measuring just 8.9 mm folded and 4.2 mm unfolded and weighing 215 g, it’s the slimmest and lightest foldable on the market today.

Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold is sleeker than its predecessor but still trails Samsung. At 10.8 mm folded, 5.2 mm unfolded, and 258 g, it’s noticeably bulkier in the hand and pocket.

Performance Speed vs Intelligence

Samsung has packed the Z Fold 7 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, delivering blazing-fast speeds and nearly 40% higher benchmark performance than Google’s foldable. Gamers and power users will feel the difference.

Google, however, is betting on brains over brawn. The Tensor G5 chip may not top raw performance charts, but it powers advanced AI features like Magic Cue, Camera Coach, and real-time Gemini translations. It’s also the first foldable with IP68 water and dust resistance, giving it a clear durability advantage.