Foldables have become the ultimate test for smartphone makers, and 2025 has already delivered two of the most important launches of the year—the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Both represent very different takes on what a premium foldable should be: Google is focusing on durability and AI, while Samsung continues to push design and performance to new limits. The big question remains — which one should you buy?
Design Slimness Favours Samsung
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 takes the crown for portability. Measuring just 8.9 mm folded and 4.2 mm unfolded and weighing 215 g, it’s the slimmest and lightest foldable on the market today.
Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold is sleeker than its predecessor but still trails Samsung. At 10.8 mm folded, 5.2 mm unfolded, and 258 g, it’s noticeably bulkier in the hand and pocket.
Performance Speed vs Intelligence
Samsung has packed the Z Fold 7 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, delivering blazing-fast speeds and nearly 40% higher benchmark performance than Google’s foldable. Gamers and power users will feel the difference.
Google, however, is betting on brains over brawn. The Tensor G5 chip may not top raw performance charts, but it powers advanced AI features like Magic Cue, Camera Coach, and real-time Gemini translations. It’s also the first foldable with IP68 water and dust resistance, giving it a clear durability advantage.
Battery and Display Pixel Pulls Ahead on Endurance
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold wins on longevity. Its 5,015 mAh battery keeps it going for up to 30 hours on regular use, compared to about 24 hours from Samsung’s 4,400 mAh cell.
Displays are evenly matched at 8-inch foldable OLED/AMOLED panels, but Samsung edges slightly ahead with its 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover screen, a touch larger than Google’s 6.4-inch OLED cover display.
Price in India Google Takes a Slight Edge
In India, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is priced at ₹172,999, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at ₹174,999. The difference isn’t massive, but buyers who value Google’s AI tricks and durability may find the lower price appealing.
Which One Should You Choose?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is for those who want the slimmest, fastest foldable with cutting-edge design.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is for those who value better durability, smarter AI tools, and longer battery life.
In the end, Samsung delivers finesse and raw speed, while Google offers resilience and intelligence. It all comes down to whether you want form or function.