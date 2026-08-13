Nearly a year after Ghost of Yotei arrived on the PS5, Sucker Punch is ready to take players back to Atsu's world. The studio has announced Echoes of Sekigahara, the game's first story expansion, along with a new single-player mode called Most Wanted. Both will arrive on October 1.

The new expansion looks set to fill in some of the gaps in Atsu's story. Echoes of Sekigahara will take players back to the Battle of Sekigahara on mainland Japan, showing what Atsu was involved in before she eventually returned to Ezo to begin her hunt for revenge.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Updated With Dynamic ANC, Gemini Controls And Pixel Watch Sleep Sync The story will then move back to the present, where Atsu will come across Nagato, someone from her past. The expansion will also open up a new valley in Ezo that was once home to the Snake, one of the villains from the main game. Sucker Punch is adding new enemies to the area, along with heavy weapons, armour sets, dyes and other gear for players to collect.

The studio hasn't revealed everything about the expansion yet, but a new trailer has offered an early look at what is coming. More information about Echoes of Sekigahara and the other new content is expected to be revealed before launch.

For players who are more interested in combat than another story chapter, there's Most Wanted. It's a new single-player survival mode built around a roguelike format. Players will take on repeated bounty runs, fight groups of enemies and pick up perks along the way. The runs will also feature different playable characters, with each one built around a particular weapon.

The October update isn't just about new modes. Sucker Punch is also bringing various quality-of-life improvements to Ghost of Yotei, making the game a little more polished for players returning to it. There will also be a new Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition, priced at $69.99. It includes the main game, the free Legends co-op mode, content from the Digital Deluxe Edition, Echoes of Sekigahara and Most Wanted, along with some additional in-game items.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel Tag Launched: New AirTag Rival Gets Find Hub, UWB And IP67 Rating The Complete Edition will be available from October 1, but players who buy it before then can start the main game immediately. The new expansion and Most Wanted mode will be added through an update when they officially launch. Ghost of Yotei originally released exclusively for PS5 on October 2, 2025, and received its free Legends multiplayer mode in March this year. Now, with Echoes of Sekigahara and Most Wanted on the way, Sucker Punch is giving players quite a bit more to do in Ezo.