Google is giving everyone a rare chance to try out Veo 3, its most advanced AI-powered video creation tool, completely free this weekend. The announcement came directly from CEO Sundar Pichai, who encouraged people to explore the platform’s creative potential without the usual paywall.

Why this matters Normally, Veo 3 is available only to AI Pro subscribers on the Gemini app, a plan priced at Rs 1,999 per month in India. While new users can claim a one-month free trial, this is the first time Google has removed restrictions for all users, regardless of subscription status.

ALSO READ: Woke Up To A New Calling Screen On Your Android Smartphone? Here’s What Might Be Going On Explaining the move, Pichai said the goal is simple: “to open up creative opportunities for a wider audience.” At the same time, the decision doubles as smart marketing—letting Veo 3’s features speak for themselves by placing it in as many hands as possible.

What makes Veo 3 different? First introduced at Google I/O 2025, Veo 3 has been turning heads worldwide. Unlike other AI video generators, this model doesn’t just produce visuals—it can also create synchronised audio, including dialogue, background music, footsteps, and atmospheric effects.

Google presents Veo 3 as a versatile tool—a “creative Swiss Army knife”—capable of generating animated shorts, cinematic clips, storyboards, and even polished cutscenes for games. At present, it works through text prompts, though support for image-based prompting is expected soon.

For users in India, Google has released Veo 3 Fast, an optimised version designed for quicker video generation, available via the Gemini app on Android and iOS. Features that set it apart Veo 3 differentiates itself from other AI tools with three standout strengths: Synchronised sound: Dialogue, music, and effects line up perfectly with the visuals.

Cinematic detail: Rich textures, advanced lighting, and high-quality imagery give outputs a professional polish.

Realistic physics: From rippling water to lifelike shadows, animations flow naturally instead of looking artificial. Google wants feedback. With this weekend’s free trial, Google isn’t just giving away access—it’s also inviting users to help shape the tool’s future. As Pichai explained, this initiative is part of Google’s broader commitment to expanding its creative ecosystem, where user feedback will influence upcoming updates.