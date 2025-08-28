Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series on September 9, and for the majority of users, the real question won't be whether or not to go from the iPhone 16 Pro to the iPhone 17 Pro. Instead, it'll likely be a matter of whether or not to continue on the standard iPhone 16 vs. the new iPhone 17.

The reason being, it's easy: Apple has a habit of discontinuing last year's Pro series after a new one is released, but the regular models continue at bargain prices. That would mean that the iPhone 16 would continue to be on sale next to the iPhone 17, giving customers two very similar products to choose between.

One of the largest upgrades speculated for the iPhone 17 is switching from a 120Hz refresh rate to a 120Hz panel, from the iPhone 16's 60Hz panel. This would make animations, scrolling, and gaming feel significantly smoother. Rumors suggest that it might not be an LTPO panel like the Pro models, though, so variable refresh rates might not be supported.

2. More RAM for AI features Apple's new foray into AI with Apple Intelligence could be yet another cause of delay. The iPhone 17 is rumored to have 12GB of RAM, more than the iPhone 16's 8GB, making it that much more ready for the AI-powered features of the future.

3. Slightly bigger display The iPhone 16 already has a 6.1-inch display, so it is one of the Apple's smaller iPhones. iPhone 17 will have a 6.3-inch display—identical to iPhone 16 Pro—with more unified size across the lineup. If you prefer smaller displays, you may want to consider iPhone 16 instead.