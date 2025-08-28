Motorola has expanded its audio lineup in India with the launch of two new true wireless headsets—the Moto Buds Loop and the Moto Buds Bass. The Buds Loop, first showcased globally in April, comes tuned by Bose and promises up to 39 hours of total battery life. Alongside, the Buds Bass enters the market with longer playback of up to 48 hours and powerful active noise cancellation.

The Moto Buds Loop packs 12mm drivers tuned by Bose for a richer sound profile and supports spatial audio for an immersive 3D-like experience. A dual-mic system with CrystalTalk AI ensures clearer voice pickup by cutting background noise.

Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device pairing, plus Moto AI and Smart Connect for seamless use with the Moto Buds app. The buds carry an IP54 rating for dust and splash protection. Battery life stands at 8 hours per charge, extending to 39 hours with the case, and a 10-minute quick charge adds up to 3 hours of listening.

The Moto Buds Bass focus on deeper sound with 12.4 mm composite dynamic drivers and Hi-Res LDAC support. The highlight is 50dB active noise cancellation, with transparency and adaptive modes also available. Like the Loop, these buds support spatial audio and the Moto Buds app, where users can tweak ANC, EQ, and touch controls.

For connectivity, the Buds Bass feature Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, and low-latency streaming for smoother calls and gaming. Each earbud uses three microphones with CrystalTalk AI, ENC, and wind noise reduction.

Battery life stretches to 7 hours per charge and up to 48 hours with the case. A 10-minute charge offers 2 hours of playback. These too come with IP54 dust and water resistance.

Pricing and Availability

The Moto Buds Loop is priced at ₹7,999, while the Moto Buds Bass comes in at ₹1,999. Sales start on September 1 for the Buds Loop and September 8 for the Buds Bass through Flipkart, Motorola’s online store, and select offline outlets.