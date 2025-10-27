Apple may have just launched the iPhone 17 lineup, but attention is already shifting to what’s next. Reports suggest that the company is preparing a major leap with the iPhone 18 series, which could bring full 5G satellite internet connectivity to future iPhones—a move that would take users completely off the grid without losing access to the internet.

Currently, iPhones from the iPhone 14 onwards support Emergency SOS via satellite, along with Find My, Messages, and Roadside Assistance. These features allow limited communication in areas without cellular coverage. But according to a new report from The Information, Apple is now developing technology to enable complete satellite-based 5G access for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the much-anticipated iPhone 18 Fold.

As the report puts it, “Apple plans to add support in upcoming iPhones as early as next year for 5G networks that aren’t tethered to Earth’s surface, which includes satellites… That would give the iPhone full internet access over satellite.”

The rollout for the standard iPhone 18 could reportedly happen later, with Apple planning to shift its release to March 2027. Meanwhile, the rest of the iPhone 18 lineup is expected to launch in September 2026, following the company’s traditional schedule.

Apple and SpaceX: A Deal in the Making? Interestingly, the report also hints that Apple might be reviving talks with SpaceX to provide satellite support for its upcoming devices. SpaceX is said to be using the same radio spectrum Apple employs for its current satellite features. While Apple currently relies on Globalstar for Emergency SOS, it reportedly turned down a deal with SpaceX in the past that would have made Starlink the satellite service provider for iPhones.

However, that might be changing. With Globalstar’s executive chairman Jay Monroe reportedly open to selling the company for over $10 billion and SpaceX expanding its spectrum compatibility, there’s growing speculation that the two tech giants might strike a new partnership.

The timing is intriguing, given the recent tension between Elon Musk and Apple. Earlier this year, Musk accused Apple of giving OpenAI preferential treatment on the App Store and even filed a lawsuit against both companies. He also criticised Apple for using ChatGPT as part of Siri’s responses. Despite their public clashes, the potential benefits of a SpaceX–Apple partnership could outweigh past disputes — especially if it means making the iPhone the first smartphone with full 5G satellite connectivity.

If successful, Apple could redefine what "always connected" truly means, eliminating the last frontier of mobile dead zones.