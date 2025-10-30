iQOO is expected to drop yet another flagship-level smartphone in India in the upcoming month, the date for which is 26 November. The company’s India CEO, Nipun Marya, announced the news on X (formerly Twitter), while Amazon India has set up a dedicated microsite confirming key details about the device. The phone will also introduce Vivo’s new Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface to the Indian market for the first time.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Azure Faces Global Outage Affecting Xbox, Microsoft 365, And NatWest: DNS Configuration Error To Blame Power and Performance According to the Amazon listing, the iQOO 15 will run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset — the same processor featured in its Chinese counterpart launched on October 20. In addition, it will also feature a Q3 computing processor aimed at beefing up gaming capabilities with full-scenario ray tracing and frame stability improvement, providing a smoother and more interactive gaming experience.

Display and Cooling System The iQOO 15 will boast a 6.85-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution, a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 6000 nits. This pairing guarantees crisp images and smooth motion for gaming and general usage alike. For regulating heat during extended periods of gaming or multitasking, the phone will ship with an 8K single-layer vapour cooling chamber plate, ensuring smooth performance even under stressful conditions.

Camera and Storage Configuration The iQOO 15 in China has a triple 50MP camera arrangement in terms of a primary sensor, periscope telephoto shooter, and ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as a 32MP front selfie camera. The Indian variant should include the same arrangement. The phone could be sold with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage space, providing ample room and speed for applications, games, and videos.

Battery and Charging The phone will be packed with a humongous 7,000mAh battery that can charge through 100W ultra-fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging. This configuration should provide stunning endurance and enable rapid top-ups, which is perfect for heavy users.

Expected Specifications at a Glance The iQOO 15 is anticipated to include a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 6000 nits brightness, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, a 50MP triple rear camera system, a 32MP front camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

ALSO READ: iQOO Neo 11R Could Arrive In India As A Rebranded Neo 10 Pro: Check Out Specs, Features And More Launch Timeline The iQOO 15 is expected to debut in India in November, bringing one of the most performance-driven Android flagships of the year to the market.