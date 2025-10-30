The Microsoft Azure cloud platform is currently experiencing a global outage that is impacting services and applications such as Microsoft 365, Xbox, NatWest and voting at the Scottish Parliament. According to Microsoft, the issue began this morning due to an incorrect DNS configuration change and has since been traced back to an error at their end; they have initiated a rollback and are redirecting traffic back onto healthy infrastructure to restore services as soon as possible.

Global Impact on Microsoft and Third-Party Services Reports of outages first surfaced on Downdetector, with users unable to access Azure’s management portal and various Microsoft-hosted applications. Microsoft later confirmed the issue on its Azure Status Page, which showed network infrastructure marked as “critical” across all global regions — signalling the widespread nature of the disruption.

The outage has affected not only Microsoft's own services but also banks, government platforms, and enterprises that rely on Azure for cloud hosting. Some UK government systems, including those tied to the Scottish Parliament, temporarily halted operations due to the connectivity failure.

Microsoft Identifies DNS Configuration Error Credits: Microsoft (Screenshot by Alex) In a series of updates, Microsoft said the issue stemmed from an “inadvertent configuration change” in its DNS infrastructure — the system responsible for translating domain names into IP addresses. This process is vital for connecting browsers and applications to websites and backend services.

“We’ve identified a recent configuration change to a portion of Azure infrastructure which we believe is causing the impact. We’re pursuing multiple remediation strategies, including moving traffic away from the impacted infrastructure and blocking the offending change,” Microsoft stated. The company confirmed that it halted the rollout of the problematic configuration and is now deploying a previous stable version of the system. “We’ve initiated the deployment of our last known good configuration, which is expected to complete within 30 minutes. Customers should begin to see initial signs of recovery as this progresses,” Microsoft added. Ongoing Recovery and User Access Updates Microsoft is taking measures to help restore services as part of its recovery efforts, redirecting traffic away from Azure Front Door (AFD) while simultaneously balancing network load. As part of these measures, Azure Management Portal access was temporarily blocked but is now fully functional again thanks to Microsoft.

The marketplace may continue to experience intermittent issues until full recovery occurs; the company has temporarily disabled user configuration changes during this restoration process to avoid further instability. Microsoft advised affected customers to implement failover strategies using Azure Traffic Manager to redirect traffic from Azure Front Door to their origin servers as a temporary workaround. Why DNS Failures Cause Widespread Disruption Domain Name System (DNS) is an essential component of internet infrastructure that transforms human-readable domain names like Microsoft.com into machine-readable IP addresses for devices. If the DNS fails, devices cannot locate or connect with servers as intended, and websites, apps and online services become inaccessible, causing a disruption in service and website outages.

Since Azure powers such a significant portion of the global web, including large enterprises and public institutions, any DNS-related outage has the potential to affect millions of users globally. No ETA for Full Restoration Yet Microsoft reports early signs of recovery; however, there has been no estimate for complete restoration. As part of their global mitigation process, the Azure team continues to implement fixes, redirect traffic and restore healthy nodes as part of their global mitigation process.

Microsoft confirmed that updates regarding Azure's recovery would be posted within 30 minutes on their official Azure Status Page.