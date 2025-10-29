iQOO seems to be preparing for another launch in India—this time, it's a familiar face with a different name. While the company is getting ready to launch its flagship iQOO 15, there are rumors that a new member to the Neo series, the iQOO Neo 11R, may soon land in the country.

According to popular tipster @yabhishekhd, iQOO is prepping the Neo 11R as a replacement to the Neo 10R, and the phone could actually be a re-branded version of last year's Chinese iQOO Neo 10 Pro. The leak also implies that the Neo 11R could keep a few aspects of the Chinese variant, including the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip—a departure from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 employed for the Neo 10R.

Should it be true, the shift means iQOO wants to provide enhanced power efficiency and long-term performance at a non-flagship price, which will appeal to those who need flagship-level speed without the flagship price tag. Expected specs and features Based on the Neo 10 Pro's specifications, the iQOO Neo 11R could come with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen measuring 1.5K and a refresh rate of 144 Hz, as well as an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader—a feature typically reserved for higher-end phones.

The phone is expected to feature a dual 50MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera, inside by a 6,100mAh battery that will be accompanied by 120W fast charging. The phone body is expected to be thin at approximately 8mm thickness and with a weight of almost 206 grams.

Likely launch timetable Though iQOO has yet to confirm the phone, rumors point towards an early 2026 release date, in line with the company's yearly release schedule. The iQOO Neo 10R released in March of 2025, so a similar timeframe could be expected.

As iQOO has a standard practice of releasing rebranded Chinese phones under the Neo series in India, the release of Neo 11R looks like a possibility. Assuming the rumors are true, it might be another performance-focused mid-ranger for the buyers who want flagship power at non-flagship prices.