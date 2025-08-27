- By Alex David
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 12:05 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
According to reports, iQOO plans on unveiling their next-generation Neo series smartphones later this year - including the 11 and 11 Pro models of its Neo series phones. Morgan Stanley analyst Li Di, who doesn't specialise in Apple products specifically, told investors that sales would start in China at the end of 2025 before reaching India by 2026. All official details have yet to be released but recent leaks hint at hardware upgrades over its predecessor iQOO Neo 10 series such as flagship chipset, larger battery capacity and faster charging technology.
Here’s everything we know so far about the iQOO Neo 11 and Neo 11 Pro.
iQOO Neo 11 and Neo 11 Pro Launch Timeline
The iQOO Neo 11 series is said to be launched in China in November or December 2025 as per various industry sources. If the brand follows its typical schedule, the India debut may come in mid-2026.
Put into context, the iQOO Neo 10 series made its debut in China last year in November, before coming to India in May this year. Therefore, we can probably expect a similar void for the Neo 11 family too.
ALSO READ: Flipkart Black vs VIP vs Plus: Price, Benefits, And Which Plan To Choose
iQOO Neo 11 and Neo 11 Pro Specifications (Leaked)
Although iQOO has not confirmed any details officially, trusted sources on X (previously known as Twitter) have tipped some of the key specs of the upcoming iQOO phones.
Processor & Performance
iQOO Neo 11: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
iQOO Neo 11 Pro: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Both are high-end processors, meaning they will be tapped for gaming, multitasking, and AI features among other things.
Display
iQOO Neo 11: Flat OLED panel with 1.5K resolution
iQOO Neo 11 Pro: Flat OLED panel with 2K resolution
Both models are also packed with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth animations and gaming.
Battery & Charging
Battery capacity of over 7,000mAh (a huge jump up from its predecessors).
It has 100W fast charging support, guaranteeing ultra-fast refills despite a massive battery.
Camera System
50MP primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization).
Details about the secondary lens are not out yet, but we expect iQOO to primarily work on low-light photography and stability enhancements.
Other Features
Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for faster and more reliable authentication.
Metal frame design, enhancing durability and premium feel.
Though the phone should come running Funtouch OS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box.
iQOO Neo 11 Series: Expected Upgrades Over Neo 10
The next Neo 11 series appears to be a significant upgrade over the Neo 10 and Neo 10R:
- Bigger battery (7,000mAh+ vs ~5,500mAh on Neo 10).
- Faster charging with 100W support.
- Higher resolution displays (1.5K and 2K panels).
- More advanced chipsets with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dimensity 9500.
- Refined design with a metal frame and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.
ALSO READ: Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus India Launch: Expected Timeline, Specs, And Price
iQOO Neo 11 and Neo 11 Pro: What to Expect
iQOO Neo 12 series looks to be a performance-oriented mid-premium series like its predecessors, only this time, with flagship-grade improvements. Boasting bigger batteries, faster charging and top-end chips, the phones are likely to attract gamers and power users looking for high performance at what could be relatively competitive prices.
That said, this are early leaks that we are talking about and readers should take the details with a grain of salt until iQOO comes out with an official statement.
Final Thoughts
The iQOO Neo 11 and 11 Pro may pose as a good competitor under the higher mid-range to the premium segment of the smartphone market, considering India is one of the few countries where iQOO has amassed a huge fanbase, primarily gamers. If these supposed specs prove to be accurate, the range could deliver more bang for your buck than a lot of high-end handsets - and that's why it's tipped to be one of the most exciting launches of 2026.