According to reports, iQOO plans on unveiling their next-generation Neo series smartphones later this year - including the 11 and 11 Pro models of its Neo series phones. Morgan Stanley analyst Li Di, who doesn't specialise in Apple products specifically, told investors that sales would start in China at the end of 2025 before reaching India by 2026. All official details have yet to be released but recent leaks hint at hardware upgrades over its predecessor iQOO Neo 10 series such as flagship chipset, larger battery capacity and faster charging technology.

Here’s everything we know so far about the iQOO Neo 11 and Neo 11 Pro. iQOO Neo 11 and Neo 11 Pro Launch Timeline The iQOO Neo 11 series is said to be launched in China in November or December 2025 as per various industry sources. If the brand follows its typical schedule, the India debut may come in mid-2026.

Put into context, the iQOO Neo 10 series made its debut in China last year in November, before coming to India in May this year. Therefore, we can probably expect a similar void for the Neo 11 family too. iQOO Neo 11 and Neo 11 Pro Specifications (Leaked) Although iQOO has not confirmed any details officially, trusted sources on X (previously known as Twitter) have tipped some of the key specs of the upcoming iQOO phones. Processor & Performance iQOO Neo 11: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite iQOO Neo 11 Pro: MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Both are high-end processors, meaning they will be tapped for gaming, multitasking, and AI features among other things. Display iQOO Neo 11: Flat OLED panel with 1.5K resolution iQOO Neo 11 Pro: Flat OLED panel with 2K resolution Both models are also packed with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth animations and gaming. Battery & Charging Battery capacity of over 7,000mAh (a huge jump up from its predecessors). It has 100W fast charging support, guaranteeing ultra-fast refills despite a massive battery. Camera System 50MP primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). Details about the secondary lens are not out yet, but we expect iQOO to primarily work on low-light photography and stability enhancements. Other Features Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for faster and more reliable authentication. Metal frame design, enhancing durability and premium feel. Though the phone should come running Funtouch OS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box. iQOO Neo 11 Series: Expected Upgrades Over Neo 10 The next Neo 11 series appears to be a significant upgrade over the Neo 10 and Neo 10R: Bigger battery (7,000mAh+ vs ~5,500mAh on Neo 10).

Faster charging with 100W support.

Higher resolution displays (1.5K and 2K panels).

More advanced chipsets with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dimensity 9500.

Refined design with a metal frame and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

iQOO Neo 11 and Neo 11 Pro: What to Expect iQOO Neo 12 series looks to be a performance-oriented mid-premium series like its predecessors, only this time, with flagship-grade improvements. Boasting bigger batteries, faster charging and top-end chips, the phones are likely to attract gamers and power users looking for high performance at what could be relatively competitive prices.