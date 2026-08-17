Jio has brought back its Prime membership in India, and this time there is a pretty straightforward reason to consider it. The Rs. 300 membership lets you lock in the price of your current prepaid or postpaid plan until September 5, 2027.

So, if Jio increases its recharge prices later, Prime members won't have to pay the higher price for their existing plan. They can continue recharging at the price they are paying today. ALSO READ: Snapdragon Vs MediaTek: Which Mid-Range Chip Is Better For Gaming In 2026? For anyone who doesn't want to keep worrying about the next tariff hike, that is probably the biggest benefit here. Jio Prime costs Rs. 300 The membership comes with a one-time Rs. 300 payment and is available to existing Jio prepaid and postpaid users. Customers coming from another telecom operator can also switch to Jio and sign up for Prime.

Once activated, the price of the customer's current plan is locked until September 5, 2027. In other words, if your current recharge costs Rs. 699 and Jio later increases its price, your Prime membership will let you continue getting that plan at the existing price during the price-lock period. There are some extra benefits too Jio is also throwing in a few additional perks. Prime members get a Rs. 300 voucher for a new JioHome or JioPC connection. There is another Rs. 300 voucher for adding a new Jio SIM for a friend or family member. Members will also get access to priority customer support, with Jio setting up a dedicated service channel for them. On top of that, Prime users will get early access to new Jio products, services and trials. Jio says it will announce more exclusive benefits during the membership period. Benefit What you get Membership fee Rs. 300 one-time Price lock Current plan price until September 5, 2027 JioHome/JioPC voucher Rs. 300 New Jio SIM voucher Rs. 300 Customer support Priority support Early access New products, services and trials How to get Jio Prime Signing up is fairly simple. Jio customers can purchase the membership through the MyJio app, Jio.com, Jio Stores or authorised Jio partner stores. The real value of Prime will depend on what happens to Jio's tariffs over the next year.

If recharge prices go up significantly, the Rs. 300 membership could easily pay for itself. If prices stay unchanged, the extra vouchers and other benefits become the main reason to keep the membership. ALSO READ: Redmi Note 17 Series Global Launch Date Confirmed: 10,000mAh Battery And 100W Charging Tipped So, if you're already using Jio and plan to stick with the same recharge for a while, Rs. 300 could be a relatively small price to pay for some protection against the next tariff hike.