Redmi is finally ready to take the Note 17 series outside China. Xiaomi has confirmed that the lineup will launch globally on August 27, giving us our first official look at what the company has planned for international buyers. The range is expected to include the Redmi Note 17, Note 17 Pro and a new Note 17 Pro Max. While the regular models are likely to appeal to buyers looking for an upgrade, the Pro Max is already grabbing attention for one big reason, its enormous battery.

ALSO READ: Snapdragon Vs MediaTek: Which Mid-Range Chip Is Better For Gaming In 2026? Redmi Note 17 series launches globally on August 27 Xiaomi confirmed the launch date on X, while Redmi's global website has also started teasing the new phones. The company has already shared a few details. The Note 17 series will feature a 6.83-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. Redmi is also trying something different with the design. The phones will use photochromic technology, including a Cloud Blush element that can change its appearance when exposed to sunlight. Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and up to 24GB RAM Under the hood, the Redmi Note 17 series will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset. Redmi is also advertising up to 24GB of RAM, though that figure includes virtual RAM rather than all physical memory.

The company says the phones are designed to stay smooth for up to 72 months, which should appeal to buyers who tend to keep their phones for several years. Durability is another area where Redmi is going big. The series gets IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings, covering protection against dust and water. Redmi says the phones have also been certified by SGS and TÜV SÜD. The Pro Max packs a huge 10,000mAh battery This is easily the biggest headline feature. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will pack a 10,000mAh battery, according to Redmi. It will support 100W fast charging, although there is one catch: Xiaomi won't include the charging adapter in the box. There are some extras for buyers, too. Redmi is offering two months of YouTube Premium, three months of Spotify Premium and six months of Google One at no additional cost. The company is also promising one free screen replacement within 24 months and one free battery service within 36 months. Camera details are still under wraps Redmi hasn't revealed the complete camera setup yet, but it has confirmed AI-powered portrait enhancement. A camera sample posted by the company lists an f/1.5 aperture, 26mm focal length, 1/60-second shutter speed and ISO 125. Earlier leaks claimed the Pro Max could get a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. There's also been a change in the reported battery capacity. Earlier leaks pointed to a 9,210mAh cell, but Redmi has now officially confirmed the larger 10,000mAh battery. ALSO READ: Lost Money To An Online Scam? Immediately Dial 1930 And Follow These 3 Steps To Report Financial Fraud Redmi Note 17 series India launch The global launch is now confirmed for August 27. The India launch hasn't been announced yet, although previous reports have pointed to September 18 or September 20. For now, the Pro Max is clearly the one to watch. A 10,000mAh battery combined with 100W charging, a 1.5K AMOLED display and high-level water and dust protection could make it a very interesting option if Redmi gets the pricing right.