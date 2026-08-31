September is going to be a busy month for smartphone launches. Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone lineup, but it won't be the only major brand making headlines. Vivo, Poco, Infinix, Redmi, iQOO and Xiaomi are all preparing new phones, with launches planned across India, China and global markets.

Some of these launches are already confirmed, while others are still based on reports and leaks. Here's a look at the phones that could make September one of the biggest months of the year for smartphone launches. Smartphone Launch Date Market Display Processor RAM/Storage Battery Cameras Charging Vivo T5 5G September 2, 2026 India 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED, 144Hz MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo Up to 12GB / 256GB 7,050mAh 50MP OIS + 8MP ultrawide; 32MP front 44W Poco F9 Pro September 1, 2026 Global 6.59-inch OLED, up to 185Hz Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Up to 16GB / 512GB 6,330mAh 50MP primary + 8MP ultrawide + 50MP 3x telephoto 100W Poco F9 Ultra September 1, 2026 Global 6.85–6.9-inch AMOLED, up to 185Hz Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Up to 16GB / 512GB 8,050mAh 50MP primary + 50MP 5x periscope 100W Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G+ September 4, 2026 India 6.76-inch Full HD+, 144Hz Not confirmed 6GB/8GB / 128GB; 256GB option 5,600–6,000mAh Not confirmed 45W; 10W reverse charging iPhone 18 Pro Expected September 9, 2026 Global / India Not confirmed Apple A20 Pro Not confirmed Not confirmed Variable-aperture main + brighter telephoto; 24MP front Not confirmed iPhone 18 Pro Max Expected September 9, 2026 Global / India Not confirmed Apple A20 Pro Not confirmed Up to 5,500mAh (reported) Variable-aperture main + brighter telephoto; 24MP front Not confirmed iPhone Ultra Expected September 9, 2026 Global Not confirmed Not confirmed Not confirmed Not confirmed Not confirmed Not confirmed Redmi Note 17 Pro Expected September 15, 2026 India 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Not confirmed for India 9,000mAh Not confirmed 67W Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Expected September 15, 2026 India 6.83-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Not confirmed for India 10,000mAh Not confirmed 100W iQOO 16 Expected September 2026 China 6.85–6.89-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED, 165–185Hz Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Not confirmed 7,500–8,500mAh Triple 50MP rear cameras; 50MP front Above 100W (reported) Vivo X500 September 2026 China Not confirmed Not confirmed Not confirmed Not confirmed Zeiss-tuned cameras Not confirmed Vivo X500 Pro September 2026 China Not confirmed Not confirmed Not confirmed Not confirmed 64MP Zeiss APO telephoto, 85mm; Zeiss-tuned cameras Not confirmed Vivo X500 Pro Max September 2026 China Not confirmed Not confirmed Not confirmed Not confirmed 200MP Zeiss APO super telephoto, 4x in-sensor zoom; 400mm extender support Not confirmed Xiaomi 18 Pro End of September 2026 China Not confirmed Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (reported) Not confirmed Not confirmed Not confirmed 100W Xiaomi 18 Pro Max End of September 2026 China Not confirmed Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (reported) Not confirmed Not confirmed Not confirmed 100W Xiaomi 18 Fold September 2026 China Not confirmed Not confirmed Not confirmed Not confirmed Not confirmed Not confirmed Vivo T5 5G Launch date: September 2, 2026 Vivo will be among the first brands to launch a new smartphone in September. The Vivo T5 5G is confirmed to arrive in India on September 2 at 12pm IST.

ALSO READ: Vivo X500 Pro Max Display Revealed Ahead Of Launch With 2K BOE Panel And 93% Less Motion Blur Vivo has already revealed quite a few details about the phone. It will have a 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the handset will be the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo, while a 7,050mAh battery will handle the power requirements.

What's interesting is that Vivo has managed to keep the phone 7.9mm thick despite the large battery. The T5 5G will come in Royal Bronze and Silver Green and will have a Skyline design with a horizontal camera strip on the back. OriginOS 6 will be the software running on the phone.

The rest of the specifications are yet to be fully confirmed, but reports point to up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Charging could be rated at 44W. For cameras, the phone is tipped to have a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The display could also reach 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Poco F9 Pro and F9 Ultra Global launch: September 1, 2026 Poco isn't waiting around for long. The company is expected to launch the F9 Pro and F9 Ultra globally on September 1. There is no confirmed India launch date for either phone at the moment. Both models are expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and could be offered with as much as 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The F9 Pro is tipped to have a 6.59-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 185Hz. The Ultra could go for a larger 6.85-inch to 6.9-inch AMOLED panel, again with support for up to 185Hz. The camera setup will also differ between the two. The F9 Pro could get a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 50-megapixel 3x telephoto camera. The Ultra is expected to add a 50-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto camera.

Poco also appears to be focusing heavily on battery life. The F9 Pro is tipped to pack a 6,330mAh battery, while the F9 Ultra could have an 8,050mAh battery. Both phones are expected to support 100W charging. Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G+ Launch date: September 4, 2026 The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G+ is next on the list, and this one is confirmed for India. It will launch on September 4 at 12pm IST and will be sold through Flipkart and Infinix India. The phone is expected to feature a 6.76-inch Full HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Infinix is also keeping the design relatively slim, with the handset reportedly measuring 7.85mm in thickness. One of the more unusual design elements will be the Interactive Active Matrix Cube on the rear panel. As for the hardware, reported variants include 6GB and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, while a 256GB version could also be offered. The battery is expected to be somewhere between 5,600mAh and 6,000mAh and may support 45W charging. Reverse charging could be available at 10W.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Expected launch: September 9, 2026 Then comes the launch most people will probably be watching — Apple's new iPhone lineup. Apple is expected to hold its September event on September 9, where the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to be announced. The two Pro models could be powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, which is reportedly being made using TSMC's 2nm process. Apple could also introduce its C2 modem with the new generation. The cameras are expected to get some attention this year. Reports suggest Apple could add a variable-aperture main camera, improve the telephoto camera and move to a 24-megapixel front camera. There may also be a smaller Dynamic Island, although the horizontal camera bar on the rear is expected to stay. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could pack a battery of up to 5,500mAh, though the actual capacity could vary depending on the market. In India, the new Pro models are reportedly expected to go on sale from September 18. iPhone Ultra Expected launch: September 9, 2026 Apple may have an even bigger surprise at its September event. The company is expected to unveil the iPhone Ultra, which is rumoured to be Apple's first foldable iPhone. There aren't many confirmed details about the device yet, so its design and specifications remain largely unknown. Current reports suggest that Apple could announce the foldable alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. All three could reportedly go on sale from September 18 following the pre-order period. Apple is also expected to roll out iOS 27 alongside the new iPhones. Redmi Note 17 Pro and Note 17 Pro Max Expected India launch: September 15, 2026 Redmi could have something for buyers looking for more affordable options. The Redmi Note 17 Pro and Note 17 Pro Max have already launched in select global markets, and both phones are now expected to make their way to India around September 15.

There is a catch, though. The Indian versions may not have exactly the same specifications as the global models. The Redmi Note 17 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, according to the reported specifications. It is also expected to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a massive 9,000mAh battery. Charging could be rated at 67W.

The Pro Max takes things further with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, a 6.83-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a 10,000mAh battery. It could also support 100W charging. iQOO 16 Expected launch: September 2026 in China iQOO is also reportedly preparing its next flagship for China. The iQOO 16 could make its debut sometime in September, although the company hasn't announced a specific date yet. The phone could use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. It could also feature a 6.85-inch to 6.89-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate somewhere between 165Hz and 185Hz. On the back, iQOO could go with three 50-megapixel cameras, including a periscope telephoto sensor. The front camera could also get a 50-megapixel sensor. Battery life may be another strong point, with reports suggesting a capacity between 7,500mAh and 8,500mAh. Charging could go beyond 100W. Vivo X500 Series Launch window: September 2026 in China Vivo has already confirmed that the X500 series will arrive in China in September. The lineup is expected to include the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max. Camera performance is once again going to be a major focus. All three phones will get Zeiss-tuned cameras, while Vivo has confirmed upgraded periscope telephoto cameras for the Pro and Pro Max. These cameras are expected to benefit from CIPA 7.0 stabilisation, better autofocus and improved subject tracking. The X500 Pro Max is shaping up to be the most interesting model for photography. It is expected to feature a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO super telephoto camera with 4x in-sensor zoom. Vivo could also offer support for a 400mm telephoto extender.

The X500 Pro, meanwhile, is tipped to use a 64-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto camera with an 85mm focal length. There could be another camera upgrade across the range, with reports pointing to a 50-megapixel Sony Guangyu 900 main sensor. For video recording, leaks suggest that the phones could support 4K recording at up to 240fps and 4K HDR video at 120fps. There have also been rumours of an X500 Ultra and X500e, but Vivo hasn't confirmed either model yet. Indian buyers may have to wait a little longer, with reports currently suggesting that the series won't arrive in India before November or December.

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Fold Launch window: September 2026 in China Xiaomi is also lining up a major launch towards the end of September. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has confirmed that the Xiaomi 18 Pro series will launch in China towards the end of the month. Reports suggest the Pro models could be among the first smartphones to use Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

The phones have reportedly already passed certification in China and could support 100W wired charging as well as UWB connectivity. The Xiaomi 18 Fold is also expected to arrive in China during September. The foldable is set to launch alongside the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max. For now, the standard Xiaomi 18 is expected to come later, with recent reports pointing towards a December launch. There is also a possibility that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max could eventually make its way to international markets. A packed September for smartphone launches There is clearly no shortage of new phones coming this September. Poco and Vivo will get things moving early in the month, followed by Infinix, while Apple's iPhone event is likely to be the biggest launch of the lot.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Begins Beta Testing Scam Alert Feature That Can Spot Suspicious Chats On Android: Report Suggests For Indian buyers, the Vivo T5 5G and Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G+ have confirmed launch dates. The iPhone 18 lineup and Redmi Note 17 series are expected to follow, while several of the flagship models from Vivo, iQOO and Xiaomi are currently linked to China or global markets.

With so many launches packed into a single month, September could turn out to be one of the most interesting periods of 2026 for smartphone buyers.