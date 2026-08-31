WhatsApp Scam Alert: WhatsApp is taking another step towards making scam messages easier to spot. The company has started testing its new Scam Alert feature with a small group of Android beta users. The feature was announced by Meta earlier this month and is meant to warn people when a conversation with an unknown number looks suspicious.

The timing of the beta test also suggests that WhatsApp could be getting closer to a wider release.

How WhatsApp’s Scam Alert Works

The feature has reportedly started appearing for some users running WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.34.1, according to WABetaInfo.

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What makes Scam Alert different is that the detection happens on the phone itself. WhatsApp downloads a machine learning model to the device, which then looks at incoming messages from people who aren't in the user's contacts.

If the model finds patterns that are commonly seen in scam conversations, WhatsApp will put a warning in the chat. The other person won't be able to see this warning.

At that point, the decision is still in the user's hands. They can block the account, report the conversation or simply carry on chatting if they think the message is genuine.

It Won’t Automatically Send Your Messages to WhatsApp

Privacy is an important part of the feature. Meta says the machine learning model works on the device and that messages aren't automatically reported to WhatsApp, Meta or any third party just because Scam Alert is enabled.