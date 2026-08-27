Vivo Y31T has now marked its debut in India on Thursday, and this device joins Vivo's Y series family in the mid-range segment. The listing of the device had already gone live on the company website, but RAM, storage and prices were kept under wraps. The device right now is on sale via multiple online and offline retail stores.

Let's dive in and take a closer look at what the device has to offer. Vivi Y31T Features And Specs Under the hood, the device runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset built on a 4nm process. It comes with two performance cores and six efficiency cores that are clocked at 1.95 GHz, and this takes its peak clock speed to 2.2 GHz.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Leaks Finally Get Addressed By Rockstar Games As 'Heartbreaking'; Netflix Extended Look Still On Track For display, the device has a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD touch screen, and it offers a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz with 1,250 nits peak brightness. The device sports 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. This device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and, for enhanced security a face unlock support.

As far as cameras are concerned, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 50 MP main shooter and a 2MP Bokeh sensor. For selfies, you get an 8MP camera. The battery is another highlight here and has a 7,200 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, wired. The device weighs 219g and has USB Type-C charging. It has a gyroscope, proximity sensor, GLONASS, GPS, ambient light sensor and more.

For dust and water resistance, it has IP68 and IP69 ratings. This device comes in Crimson Red, Golden Mist and Seahorse colourways. Vivo Y31T Availability and Price The pricing of the device starts at Rs 25,999, and this is for the 4GB+128GB variant, which is also the base version. Whereas the 6GB+128GB version goes for Rs 29,999, and the high-end variant with 6GB-256GB RAM and storage variant goes for Rs 34,999.

ALSO READ: Realme P4s 5G Marks India Debut: 8,000 mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra Silicon Inside | Check Price And Features Customers can also avail Rs 1,500 instant cashback with various banks like SBI, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IndusInd Bank cards. The Vivo Y31T is available via Flipkart, Vivo's dedicated website store and offline retailers.