Vivo is getting ready to add another smartphone to its T5 series in India. The company has confirmed that the Vivo T5 5G will launch in the country on September 2 at 12pm IST, and has already revealed several details about the phone ahead of its debut.

The Vivo T5 5G will join the existing T5 lineup, which includes the Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Vivo T5x 5G and Vivo T5 Pro 5G. The new model will be available in Royal Bronze and Silver Green colour options. Vivo has also put up a dedicated launch page for the phone on Flipkart, indicating that it could be sold through the e-commerce platform alongside the company's own online store.

One of the biggest talking points is the phone's design. Vivo says the T5 5G will use its Skyline Design, which features a horizontal camera section across the upper part of the rear panel. The module houses two cameras and an LED light ring. The phone itself has curved edges and is 7.9mm thick.

The display is another area where Vivo is putting some focus. The T5 5G will come with a 1.5K 144Hz 3D curved AMOLED screen, with a hole-punch cutout in the centre for the selfie camera. Vivo is also calling it the slimmest 3D curved display phone in the Rs. 34,999 to Rs. 49,999 segment. While the company has not announced the price yet, this suggests that the phone could cost less than Rs. 50,000 in India.

Under the hood, the Vivo T5 5G will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. Vivo has not yet confirmed the RAM and storage options, so we will have to wait a little longer for those details.

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The phone is also set to pack a 7,050mAh battery, which is quite a sizeable unit for a smartphone in this segment. The Vivo T5 5G will run on OriginOS as well.

With the launch date now confirmed, Vivo is likely to reveal the remaining details, including the camera specifications, RAM and storage variants, charging support and, most importantly, the India price in the coming days.