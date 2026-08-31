Vivo is all set to launch its new T series smartphone in India. The Vivo T5 5G will be officially unveiled on September 2, and ahead of the launch, the company has started sharing details about what the phone will bring to the table.

The biggest highlights so far include a large 7,050mAh battery, a 144Hz AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo processor. Vivo has also revealed details about the phone's cameras, software support and durability. ALSO READ: September 2026 Is Going To Be Huge For Smartphones: iPhone 18, Vivo X500, Poco F9 Pro And More Vivo T5 5G gets a 50-megapixel Sony camera The Vivo T5 5G will feature two cameras on the back. The main camera will use a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and will also get optical image stabilisation (OIS). Alongside it, there will be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

For selfies, Vivo is putting a 32-megapixel camera on the front. The company has confirmed that both the front and rear cameras will be capable of recording videos in 4K. 7,050mAh battery promises long runtime Vivo is also going big on battery capacity this time. The T5 5G will pack a 7,050mAh battery, and the company says it is designed to maintain its battery health for up to five years. In terms of actual usage, Vivo claims the phone can deliver up to 85 hours of music playback on a single charge. It is also rated for up to 34.7 hours of local video playback and up to 7.9 hours of gaming.

144Hz 1.5K curved AMOLED display The display is another major part of the Vivo T5 5G's specification sheet. The phone will come with a 3D curved AMOLED panel offering a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen can reach up to 2,000 nits of brightness in HBM, while the panel has a pixel density of 449ppi. That combination should make the phone particularly appealing to people who care about smooth scrolling and gaming. Dimensity 7500 Turbo and Android 16 Powering the Vivo T5 5G will be the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. Vivo has not yet revealed all the RAM and storage variants, so those details are likely to come with the launch.

On the software side, the phone will run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Vivo is promising three generations of OS updates and five years of security updates, which is a fairly long support window for a phone in this segment.

IP68 and IP69 ratings included The T5 5G will also get IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water. Despite carrying a 7,050mAh battery, the phone will measure 7.99mm in thickness. Vivo will sell the phone in Royal Bronze and Silver Green colour options. ALSO READ: Vivo X500 Pro Max Display Revealed Ahead Of Launch With 2K BOE Panel And 93% Less Motion Blur Vivo T5 5G India launch and sale details The Vivo T5 5G will launch in India on September 2 at 12pm IST. Once it goes on sale, buyers will be able to get it through Flipkart and Vivo's India online store.

Vivo has already revealed most of the key hardware details, but the pricing and other configuration details are still under wraps. Those should be announced at the launch event on September 2.