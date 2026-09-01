Redmi ote 17 Pro Max 5G: Xiaomi has started teasing the launch of its Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G in India, which means that the smartphone could soon make its way to the country. The exact launch date is not out yet, so the timing still remains unclear. The device has made its way to a few select markets for now and has a 10,000 mAh battery, which is one of its biggest highlights; the Indian version can also be expected to have specs similar to this one.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G The device made its global debut in August, and it runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 silicon inside, which has HyperOS 3 as its software, which is based on Android 16. The device has 8GB of RAM paired with up to 512GB of storage. The screen is a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that supports up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits.

ALSO READ: Tim Cook Makes Way For John Ternus As The New CEO, Says 'My Gratitude Is Endless'; An Era Of Hardware-Led Growth To Begin? In the camera department, the global variant of the device has a 50 MP main shooter with OIS paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide, and for selfies it has a 32MP camera. An interesting fact is that both the front and back cameras are capable of handling 4K video at 30fps. For dust and water protection, the device has IP66 and IP68 ratings.

One of the major highlights of this device is a massive 10,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery paired with 100W wired charging support. The device comes in Black, Purple and Cloudbrush colour options. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G India Teaser Through a post on X, Redmi has teased that its India availability is on the horizon. A landing page is already there on the Xiaomi India website. Although the specific launch date is still under wraps, it is likely that the device will still carry the above-mentioned features in it.

In the Japanese market, the device cost starts at JPY 79,980, which roughly translates to ₹47,900 for the base 8+256GB version. Meanwhile, the higher 8+512GB version costs JPY 99,980, which is approximately ₹59,900.