Xiaomi may have a busy few months ahead in India, with several Redmi and Xiaomi phones reportedly lined up for launch. The company recently introduced the Redmi Note 17 in the country, and according to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Redmi 17 series could be next. The leak points to a September 5 launch for the Redmi 17 series, followed by the Redmi Note 17 Pro series later in the month.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Price Hike Could Be Coming Soon, And Memory Costs May Be To Blame The Redmi Note 17 Pro series is tipped to arrive on either September 18 or September 20. The bigger launch, however, could come towards the end of the year, with the Xiaomi 18 Pro series reportedly planned for December. The upcoming flagship series is also said to feature a “tiny secondary display” on the back, although Xiaomi has not confirmed any of these details yet.

EXCLUSIVE: XIAOMI INDIA’S UPCOMING LAUNCH TIMELINE ✨



Redmi 17 series is expected to launch on September 5.



Redmi Note 17 Pro series could launch on September 18 or September 20.



And the big one 👀



Xiaomi 18 Pro series is coming to India by December, featuring a tiny… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 10, 2026 Xiaomi’s current flagship plans for India have been slightly different from its global lineup. The company brought the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra to India in March 2026 but skipped the Pro models in the numbered series. It remains to be seen whether the Xiaomi 18 Pro will follow a different route.

The Redmi 17 series is not entirely new, either. The Redmi 17 5G and Redmi 17 4G are already available in some global markets. Both phones come with 6.9-inch HD+ displays supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, 50-megapixel rear cameras and 7,500mAh batteries. The 5G model uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, while the 4G version is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G91-Ultra. Both support 45W wired charging and run HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Sony, Bose, Sennheiser Headphones Get Big Discounts| Deals And Prices The Redmi Note 17 range could also get more expensive models. Earlier reports have pointed to a Redmi Note 17 Pro and Note 17 Pro Max joining the standard phone. The Pro Max is expected to sit at the top of the global lineup, with its base variant reportedly offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the phones, launch dates or specifications.