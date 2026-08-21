Lava is soon going to drop one of its latest devices in the Indian market soon, called the Lava Bold N4 Lite. A microsite for the same has already gone live on an e-commerce platform in India. Apart from that, there are some other details that have been revealed about the device, including its colourways and durability ratings.

This will succeed the Bold N2 Lite, which also made its way to the shelves earlier this year. So let's dive in to take a deeper look at what the device has to offer. ALSO READ: Qualcomm Teases 'Dual 8 Elites': Will We See Two Snapdragon Flagship Chips At The 2026 Summit? When Will the Lava Bold N4 Lite Launch? According to the dedicated microsite, the device will make its way to the Indian Market on August 27 at 12 pm IST. The dedicated microsite is on Amazon and on it the device can be seen sporting the colour Gold, so we can assume that this is at least one of the colours in which the device will be coming.

Apart from that, the microsite also details the device body's durability with the tagline "Built to Take the Impact"; the device boasts MIL-STD-810H Military-Grade drop and shock protection. Adding to this, the company is also boasting a Doorstep service as well, which Lava has done for its other smartphone devices as well. As far as the device's body and design are concerned, according to the microsite, it seems that the smartphone will have a flat rear panel, and the camera module can be seen on the top left of the device; although not much can be seen, it seems like the device will sport a square-circle type of camera island.

There is also Lava branding on the bottom-left side. The control buttons, like volume and power buttons, are finding their way on the right side of the frame. The frame itself can be seen with a golden finish on the microsite.

ALSO READ: Ever Wonder What Data Your SIM Card Actually Stores? It's Not What Most People Think The device can also be seen with a speaker on the bottom left and what seems like a C-type charging port. There is also an audio jack on the bottom right of the phone. Its predecessor, the Lava Bold N2 Lite, was launched on April 1 of this year, and it cost Rs 7,399, so this can give us a bit of an Idea about how much this device will cost; it can be somewhere around this. The Bold N2 Lite also came with a 5,000 mAh battery and a single rear camera unit. Under the hood, the device had an Octa-core Unisoc 9863A processor and a 6.75-inch HD+ display.